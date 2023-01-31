American College of Education Welcomes Nationally Recognized Nursing Educator to Board of Trustees

Dr. Beth Mancini's contributions will serve the college's commitment to offering flexible, affordable and high-quality nursing and healthcare programs

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online college American College of Education® (ACE), recently welcomed Dr. Beth Mancini, professor emeritus from the University of Texas at Arlington's (UTA) College of Nursing and Health Innovation, as a new board of trustees member.

American College of Education is a regionally accredited, online school specializing in education, leadership, healthcare and nursing programs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mancini to the ACE Board of Trustees," ACE Co-Founder Thomas Evans said. "She's a highly accomplished healthcare practitioner and nurse educator who is globally recognized and respected. ACE and its healthcare partners, students and alumni will benefit significantly from her wisdom and experience."

In addition to her professorship, Dr. Mancini served as the Senior Associate Dean for Education Innovation and the Chair for Undergraduate Nursing Programs at UTA. She also held the Baylor Health Care System Professorship for Healthcare Research there. Certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a nurse executive, she is internationally recognized for her groundbreaking work in high quality, high volume and accelerated online education that resulted in UTA's College of Nursing becoming the country's largest college of nursing in a public university and receiving the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board's prestigious Star Award in 2012.

"I've had the pleasure to work with Dr. Mancini over the years, and I'm excited to have her join our board," ACE Board of Trustees Chairperson Dr. Jeri Nowakowski said. "Her reputation in designing and implementing high-quality online programs for nursing and healthcare speaks volumes about her commitment to nursing and will be a major asset to ACE. We welcome Dr. Mancini and her dedication to growing access to healthcare education opportunities."

Dr. Mancini's contributions have been recognized by the American Academy of Nursing, the National League for Nursing's Academy of Nurse Educators, the American Heart Association, the Society for Simulation in Healthcare and more.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Mancini to the board," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "Dr Mancini is a world-renowned nurse and nurse educator. Her expertise will help us better prepare our students for fulfilling careers and will also improve our ability to provide best-in-class solutions to the human capital challenges in healthcare and nursing."

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

