Next Pathway a finalist in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards

International Cloud Computing Awards program announces SHIFT Cloud, Next Pathway's code translation software, as a finalist

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Next Pathway Inc. , the Automated Cloud Migration company, is a finalist in the 2022-2023 Cloud Awards program in the Best Cloud Automation of the Year category.

Next Pathway Inc. (CNW Group/Next Pathway) (PRNewswire)

Now in its 12th year of celebrating cloud-based innovations across a wide range of industries, the Cloud Awards program received entries from hundreds of organizations worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Australasia, EMEA and UK.

"Next Pathway is at the forefront of innovative solutions for automated cloud migration," said Chetan Mathur, CEO of Next Pathway. "We are honored to receive this recognition, which celebrates business growth, creativity and ingenuity. With the fierce competition, being named a finalist in the Best Cloud Automation category is a considerable achievement, and we are thrilled to be included with the other nominees."

Next Pathway's most recent offering, SHIFT Cloud, transforms how customers move legacy applications from data warehouses and data lakes to the cloud, eliminating the complexity that stalls many enterprises from migrating to the cloud.

With SHIFT Cloud, Next Pathway introduces a revolutionary approach to how customers move legacy workloads from data warehouses and data lakes to the cloud. Now, customers can upload, analyze and translate their entire legacy code base, including SQL code and ETL pipelines, to the cloud target of their choosing in a self-service capacity. "SHIFT Cloud puts the power of automatic code translation into the customers' hands while ensuring the high degree of accuracy and performance necessary to streamline the cloud migration process," said Mathur.

The company's products, which along with SHIFT Cloud include Crawler360, and TESTER, automate the full end-to-end process of migrating legacy workloads to the cloud, from planning to translation and testing. Next Pathway's products automatically migrate a multitude of sources, such as Teradata, Netezza, SQL Server, Hive, Oracle and DB2, and ETL pipelines, such as DataStage and SSIS, to leading cloud targets, like Snowflake, Azure Synapse (including Azure Data Factory), Google BigQuery and AWS Redshift.

"Cloud computing is now an essential tool helping businesses reach benchmark results. Yet we continued to see a remarkable number of further innovations this year," said James Williams, head of operations for the Cloud Awards.

"Advancing to the next stage of The Cloud Awards program is a remarkable achievement and we're excited to celebrate with all those finalists who made the cut," said Williams. "Next Pathway deserves to be named a Cloud Awards finalist as its creative solution exceeded all expectations. With such a strong shortlist, for Next Pathway to move on to the next stage is a huge result."

The Cloud Awards will announce its final winners on February 7, recognizing excellence in the cloud across all industry verticals. It will then open for entries to its 2023-24 program, alongside The SaaS Awards and The Cloud Security Awards, which are open for 2023 entries.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About Next Pathway

Next Pathway is the Automated Cloud Migration company. Powered by Crawler360™, SHIFT™ Cloud and TESTER, Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges companies experience when migrating applications to the cloud. For more information, please visit nextpathway.com .

Connect with Next Pathway

Blog | LinkedIn | Twitter

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Next Pathway