EMERUS SURPASSES THREE MILLION PATIENTS TREATED

Strong Health System Partnerships Fuel Innovative Company's Impressive Growth

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The successes keep coming for fast-growing Emerus Holdings Inc., the nation's first and largest operator of small-format hospitals that are known across the country as neighborhood or community hospitals. Emerus, along with its 10 leading health system partners, has achieved the milestone of treating its three millionth patient.

Vic Schmerbeck, CEO of Emerus Holdings Inc.

Emerus reached this significant landmark by transforming the delivery of healthcare with the combination of compassionate providers and full-service, small-format hospitals that provide high-quality, convenient care in a community setting. Emerus opened its doors in 2006, and it wasn't until 2016 that it surpassed 500,000 patients treated.

In 2018, Emerus doubled that number, topping one million patients treated. That same year, The Wall Street Journal cited the Emerus model of healthcare as being "what the hospitals of the future look like." For Emerus and its patients, the future is now, and the numbers offer proof.

In 2021, Emerus doubled the total again, with two million patients treated. Just one year later, the partner of choice to leading health systems across the country is celebrating exceeding the three million total.

"This milestone is another exciting example of Emerus' commitment to take healthcare to the next level by providing people in communities we serve with the opportunity to enjoy their best health through fast, convenient and innovative care," says CEO Vic Schmerbeck. He credited the organization's 2,000 employees and caregivers for being "the heart of our company and the reason behind our growth and success."

Schmerbeck says the achievement "further validates our mission of providing the quality of care we would expect and demand for our own families. We value and respect our employees, and we partner with leading health systems who share our vision. This has allowed us to extend our award-winning patient care into communities where access to high-quality healthcare is needed most."

The company, which now operates 39 hospitals, has grown at a phenomenal pace since the opening of the first Emerus hospital 16 years ago, says David Hall, Chief Growth Officer. "Emerus has quickly expanded its footprint in metropolitan areas across the country. Emerus' tailored emergency and inpatient care models, combined with its virtual and telemetry care options, has set the bar for the kind of high-quality care patients and communities need. Our goal is not just to be big, but to be great."

The Emerus strategy has always been to bring innovative, patient-centric healthcare into communities where people live, work and play, and that remains a driving force for the company today.

The extraordinary efforts and teamwork of its leadership and employees have resulted in Emerus hospitals consistently receiving the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for Superior Patient Experience, the prestigious Pinnacle of Excellence Award for Inpatient Experience, and a five-star designation – the highest rating given.

Emerus marked its three million patients milestone with celebrations in its markets across the country.

ABOUT EMERUS

Emerus is the nation's first, largest and most experienced operator of small-format hospitals, also known as community hospitals or neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems across the nation to provide excellence, empathy and innovation in healthcare delivery through a network of efficient, value-based hospitals. The Emerus network brings high-quality, patient-centric acute episodic and ambulatory clinical services to communities across a given market. This helps patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they work, live and play. More information is available at www.emerus.com.

