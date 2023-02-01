Vinamilk’s Optimum Gold Product Becomes Asia’s First Purity Award 2022 Winner

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinamilk, Vietnam's leading dairy brand, announces that Vinamilk Optimum Gold - manufactured in Vietnam, is the first dairy formula milk product in Asia that was awarded the Clean Label Project Purity Award 2022.

This is a testament to Vinamilk's pioneering efforts to keep pace with the world's highest standards and demonstrates its persistence with the uncompromising philosophy of quality for Vietnamese children's products. Vinamilk's representative also added that the company is currently submitting evaluation documents for other Vinamilk products to raise the quality standards of its entire children products portfolio.

"Prestigious awards, such as the Purity Award, require our production not only to adhere to strict ingredient end-to-end safety standards from raw materials to the final products but also to ensure full packaging information transparency. This achievement is a great encouragement to Vinamilk in striving towards its commitment to bringing nutritional products of international standards to Vietnamese people, especially children," shared Mr. Nguyen Quoc Khanh, Executive Director of R&D at Vinamilk.

Jaclyn Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project, further explained, "The awards are given by CLP to brands whose products emphasize the purity of ingredients. We greatly appreciate the efforts of businesses like Vinamilk in setting higher standards for milk products for children."

In addition, two other fresh milk products, Vinamilk Green Farm and 100% Organic are also the first fresh milk products in the world to achieve the Clean Label Project certification for brands that not only have increased transparency but are also forthright in product labeling. With these, Vinamilk is now the first brand in Asia that owns both fresh milk and baby formula with certifications and awards from the CLP.

About Vinamilk

Established in 1976, Vinamilk is the 36th largest dairy company in the world in terms of revenue, with a brand value in the Top 10 most valuable global brands. Vinamilk currently manages 15 farms and 17 factories locally and abroad, built and operated with international standards. The company's products are exported to 57 countries and territories, where baby formula products have accounted for the majority of the total export revenue.

Learn more at www.vinamilk.com.vn

About Clean Label Project

The Clean Label Project is a non-profit organization founded in the United States with a mission to bring honesty and transparency to the labeling of food and consumer products. The Clean Label Project (CLP) conducts rigorous tests and assessments to award brands whose products focus on purity and exceed the minimum regulatory requirements required by the US - FDA based on scientific evidence.

The Clean Label Project (CLP) encourages businesses and brands to come together to address growing consumer concerns about industrial and environmental pollutants and toxic substances in both food and beverages. products and consumer products.

Find more information at www.CleanLabelProject.org

