Constant Contact Appoints Russ Morton as Chief Product Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Contact , a digital marketing platform used by millions of small businesses and nonprofits, today announced Russ Morton as chief product officer and Joe Carliner as senior vice president of data and analytics. Both will report to Chief Executive Officer Frank Vella.

"Constant Contact is passionate about being the premier digital marketing platform for small business and nonprofits, and as their needs evolve, we must innovate to provide them with even better ways to market themselves," said Frank Vella, CEO at Constant Contact. "To achieve that goal, we need to focus on the user experience, expose the value of our robust capabilities through an intuitive journey and bring new features to market. We also need to leverage data and feedback from our customers to quickly make more informed decisions. Russ and Joe bring a wealth of experience in these areas, and they will be instrumental as we drive for focused execution this year. I am pleased to welcome them to our team, and I am confident that their leadership will have a meaningful impact on the future of our company."

As chief product officer, Morton will lead Constant Contact's product roadmap and user experience initiatives, leveraging new and innovative technologies to build the marketing tools of the future for small businesses and nonprofits. He brings extensive experience in product development and strategic growth from a diverse range of operating environments, including startups and private equity-backed companies. Most recently, he served as General Manager and Vice President at Datto, a data protection and cybersecurity company for small business. Prior to that, he held product leadership roles at other Boston area tech companies, including legal tech startup, Notarize, and clean tech company, EnerNOC.

Carliner is passionate about using data to assess the impact of time, effort and budget, and to help optimize processes for the best outcomes. He honed his data and analytics experience as founder and chief executive officer of Stella Financial Solutions, a SaaS company focused on automating financial planning and analysis for private equity-backed businesses. Before that, he held various positions, including chief financial officer at Blue Lagoon Capital, and Global Director of financial planning and analysis at Virtustream LLC, a Dell Technologies Business.

