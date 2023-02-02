The Institute of Internal Auditors' General Audit Management Conference to be held March 13-15

Interactive sessions focus on the latest trends and best practices in internal audit

LAKE MARY, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors - (IIA) - the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance worldwide – will host its annual General Audit Management (GAM) conference from March 13-15 in Grapevine, Texas, along with a virtual attendee option.

The IIA's GAM conference is designed to help internal audit executives stay on top of the biggest changes occurring in the profession and discuss how best to navigate and stay ahead of global trends.

"The GAM conference is our largest 2023 event in North America," said IIA President and CEO Anthony J. Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP. "It's an opportunity for internal audit leaders to come together to discuss the issues that are driving business and re-shaping their organizations and our profession. This is an exciting time to be an internal auditor; there are new opportunities emerging every day and a growing business need for the kinds of expertise and insights that only an internal auditor can provide. GAM is the best opportunity to glimpse into the future of internal audit and understand how The IIA is helping to build that future."

The conference features more than 35 interactive sessions focused on emerging topics in the internal audit profession, including:

Anthony Pugliese's keynote, which will focus on current issues shaping the profession, such as ESG and cybersecurity, the future of the profession , The IIA's historic project to reimagine its global Standards, and more.

The emergence of artificial intelligence and how it can be used effectively for agile planning and risk assessment, as well as some of the downsides and ethical dilemmas associated with it.

An exploration of digital internal audit, including the upside and risks of the Metaverse .

A discussion of risks in cash-intensive industries like cannabis .

The importance of promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to improve employee retention.

The common challenges facing internal auditors as they assess the evolving risk landscape around environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues and begin their pathway to ESG assurance.

The current state of cryptocurrency following the collapse of FTX , the regulatory conditions associated with it, and an overview of the practical applications of cryptocurrency and blockchain.

The emergence of cyber risk and how to develop an efficient threat-focused cyber risk program.

The IIA will also release its 2023 North American Pulse of Internal Audit report, which provides an annual snapshot of the state of the profession and serves as a valuable benchmarking tool for internal audit teams and their organizations.

GAM also features a pre-conference workshop that will help prepare attendees for the changes stemming from The IIA's IPPF Evolution project. Attendees will learn how Standards changes relate to quality assessments and how to create strategies for the timing of performing quality assessments considering the effective date of the new Standards.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 230,000 global members and has awarded more than 185,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

