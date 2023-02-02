The Makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Help You Save Time on Game Day By Offering Free Ready-to-Serve Guacamole with Any Instacart Order Feb. 10-12

America's No.1 refrigerated guacamole brand spotlights the delicious convenience of its ready-to-serve guac with freebie for biggest guac-casion of the year, as well as chance to win one year's supply for one lucky fan

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guacamole lovers have a reason to cheer as the biggest game in football approaches. The makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole made with real ingredients and hand-scooped Hass avocados, are giving fans a way to enjoy more time with their family and friends watching the Big Game and less time sweating the prep. Starting Friday, Feb. 10, the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE will offer free guac with any Instacart purchase through the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 12, for a limited time only*. Simply head to Instacart through the website or app Feb.10-12 to redeem. In addition, the brand is offering one lucky fan a chance to win free WHOLLY® product for one year; details below.

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE (PRNewsfoto/WHOLLY GUACAMOLE) (PRNewswire)

"Guacamole is the quintessential gameday dip and we want to make it easy for fans to enjoy it on the biggest guacamole consumption day of the year," said Chris Monahan, brand manager of WHOLLY® products. "Our hope is to help people celebrate by making memories and spending time together, without the extra hassle of making guacamole themselves. This year, we're encouraging fans to stay in their living rooms and delivering free guacamole with a little help from our friends."

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products include ready-to-serve guacamole in a variety of flavors, from Classic to Chunky or Spicy, that is perfect for pairing with chips or adding a flavorful kick to game-day recipes. The following recipes will create a winning snack spread to keep guests cheering:

Loaded Tot Kabobs —This side dish will please fans of all ages! Think of it as the portable potato skin dish you never knew you needed. Easy to build and so fun to enjoy. Top with any heat level of guacamole and for an extra kick, up your game with pepper jack cheese.

Jalapeño Popper Guacamole Cheese Ball —A great appetizer that's simple to make and even easier to devour. Create one big cheese ball or serve in small bites on crackers for the go-ahead crowd pleaser.

® GUACAMOLE helps with making hassle-free guac the first step. Fried Guacamole Bites —What's better than guacamole? Fried guacamole, of course! Serve these up for your Big Game viewing party. It's actually easier than you might think and WHOLLYGUACAMOLE helps with making hassle-free guac the first step.

To spread the guac love, the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE will gift one lucky fan one year's supply of free WHOLLY® product. Fans can simply follow along on Instagram (@eatwholly) to learn how they can #winwithWHOLLY, and the makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE will choose its MVP following the Big Game. Official giveaway rules can be viewed here.

Monahan added, "Game day is all about fun and we hope to delight fans and make that fun more possible. After all, football isn't football without great tasting guacamole."

To learn more about WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products, visit www.eatwholly.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

ABOUT THE WHOLLY® BRAND

The WHOLLY® brand, leader in ready-to-eat avocado innovation, is home to WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole, and WHOLLY® AVOCADO. Known for food safety and quality, all WHOLLY® products are made with hand scooped Hass avocados and are gluten free with no preservatives added. High Pressure Technology (HPT) is used to help extend the shelf life of the products and maintain the avocado's delicious flavors and nutrients, while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The WHOLLY® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.eatwholly.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram , Pinterest and Twitter.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA® , DOÑA MARÍA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com .

*Limited quantities per day. Instacart terms and conditions apply.

