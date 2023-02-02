SyBridge Technologies Announces New Brand Identity Reflecting Company's Transformation And Future Focus

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SyBridge Technologies, a company dedicated to providing value-added design and manufacturing solutions across multiple industries, unveiled a new brand campaign and identity that emphasizes the company's accelerating focus on becoming a global technology-driven enterprise built on innovation, expertise and service excellence that leading brands around the world trust in this digital age.

"Over the past few years, SyBridge has grown tremendously both in size and capabilities to serve our customers globally across a diverse set of industries. Our new branding reflects this transformation and the role we intend to play as a distinctive and groundbreaking player within the manufacturing industry," says Byron J. Paul, CEO of SyBridge Technologies.

"We are now able to provide world-class capabilities in the areas of prototyping, additive manufacturing and digital technologies through our Fast Radius and Advantage Engineering acquisitions to complement our traditional strength in complex, multi-cavity tool design, design for manufacturability (DFM) and after-market services. We can support the entire product lifecycle for our customers – something that is unique in our industry," added Mr. Paul. "SyBridge's new brand identity demonstrates our commitment to continue bringing disruptive technologies and solutions that makes us the partner of choice for our customers when it comes to end-end manufacturing solutions."

As part of SyBridge's brand identity campaign, the company launched a new website that provides a more user-friendly experience while showcasing the company's breadth of offerings across design, prototyping, tooling, supportive molding and aftermarket solutions. The new website also provides rapid quoting capabilities via the Fast Radius interface, giving customers the opportunity to procure a wide range of additive, injection molded, urethane cast & CNC parts.

To learn more about SyBridge Technologies and how they are changing the manufacturing industry, visit our new website at: www.sybridgetech.com.

About SyBridge Technologies

SyBridge Technologies was established in 2019 by Crestview Partners to create a global technology leader that provides value-added design and manufacturing solutions across multiple industries. SyBridge is the combination of 14 acquisitions of industry leaders made to combine different products, services and technologies into a singular technology enabled solution. SyBridge is based in Southfield, Michigan and has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Ireland. For more information, please visit www.sybridgetech.com.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit us at www.crestview.com.

