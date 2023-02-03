Fetcher Names David Sidlar as Head of Operations

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetcher, the leading full-service sourcing automation platform, recently announced that David Sidlar will lead the company's Operations team.

Sidlar brings to Fetcher extensive experience in talent operations, including previous leadership roles at Kelly Services, Allegis Group, and nextSource. He stepped into his new role in October and is responsible for leading the organization's operational strategy and overseeing the day-to-day success of Fetcher's sourcing and QA teams.

Sidlar is a proponent of Fetcher's hybrid model, which combines sourcing automation with humans-in-the-loop that guide and curate each search.

"With unemployment low and a tight talent market, our clients will be relying on passive candidates to build their funnels," said Sidlar. "I'm looking forward to building and refining Fetcher's processes this year to deliver the best quality possible to our clients."

Fetcher CEO Andres Blank said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dave to the team. His combination of staffing experience and business knowledge has already made him an invaluable asset to our organization."

To date, Fetcher has helped companies across the globe hire engineers, sales and marketing talent, C-suite executives, and everything in between. Fetcher has established partnerships with brands like Shutterstock, Behr Paint, and Upfield, to find and engage with top talent for their open roles across the globe.

Fetcher is a full-service, recruiting automation platform that automates talent acquisition teams' repetitive, top-of-funnel tasks, so they can focus more on candidate engagement & team collaboration.

