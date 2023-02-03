Solar Power Accelerator AB takes the lead as microproducer to ramp up roll-out of rooftop based solar electricity

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Power Accelerator AB (www.solarpwr.se) is a startup with the target to become a market-leading microproducer on a large scale of surplus electricity from rooftop based solar (photovoltaic) energy.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Solar Power Accelerator AB) (PRNewswire)

The company is already in negotiations for the rooftop lease with an option on the equivalent of 50,000 square meters and is simultaneously establishing the first pilot facility in South Sweden in close cooperation with RSA, one of the leading EPC-contractors.

The vision and mission is to accelerate the expansion of micro-production of excess electricity from rooftop-based solar energy and thereby contribute to the transition to sustainable electricity use. Our strategic objective is to achieve a critical mass of rooftop solar generation with an installed output of 200 MW with the capacity to power 35,000 residential households or 50,000 electric cars. The immediate focus is SE-4 in Skåne, South Sweden, which is the most exposed region in the whole of Europe. Way forward, the service model will be replicated in entire Sweden and then exported to selected European and global volume markets with similar dysfunctionality and demand flexibility in the energy infrastructure, says Pär-Olof Johannesson, co-founder and CEO of Solar Power Accelerator AB.

By gradually accelerating the expansion of micro-production of surplus electricity from small-scale solar power, the company makes an important contribution to a substantial increase in solar power in Sweden. Solar power has the potential to grow from todays 2 TWh to 20 – 30 TWh already in 2030 and give a significant contribution to the electricity supply to South Sweden, says Bo Normark, one of the seed investors and a board member of the company.

Supercharging infrastructure for electric cars and battery containers for energy storage will also be installed at each plant.

The founders and lead investors of the company consist of some prominent entrepreneurs, business and technology executives and experts in the Swedish and international industry. The company's core competence rests with securing lease agreements on a large scale, procuring solar panel contracts, acquiring capital and financing the expansion of micro-production of surplus electricity from roof-based solar power.

For more information please contact Ksenia Stepanovitch (ksenia.stepanovitch@solarpwr.se), IR-PR, the company CEO Pär-Olof Johannesson, + 46 70 742 50 18, (parolof.johannesson@solarpwr.se), or its Chairman of the Board of Directors and CFO Lars Lindqvist (lars.lindqvist@solarpwr.se).

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1995580/Solar_Power_Accelerator_AB_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solar Power Accelerator AB