ADVANCED MEDAESTHETIC PARTNERS FAMILY WELCOMES THE MAIN LINE CENTER FOR LASER SURGERY

ARDMORE, Pa., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced MedAesthetic Partners (AMP) proudly welcomes the Main Line Center for Laser Surgery into its growing family. AMP will work hand in hand with this world-renown Pennsylvania practice as it continues its expansion, growing with the best and brightest.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Main Line Center for Laser Surgery to our team," shares Nicole Chiaramonte, AMP CEO. "Medical Director Eric Bernstein, MD, is among the world's leading laser medicine and surgery experts and has been an industry pioneer for over 20 years. His personal approach to patients and trailblazing experience in advancing technologies make him an ideal AMP partner."

The Main Line Center for Laser Surgery ethos puts patients first, delivering state-of-the-art laser and energy-based device treatments, injectable and skincare in the most professional, friendly and safe environment while advancing these technologies. Dr. Bernstein is widely regarded as a global authority on laser medicine and laser technology, and has dedicated his career not only to individualized patient care, but to sharing his expert knowledge by training hundreds of physicians. The Main Line Center for Laser Surgery is among the first in the United States and the World to gain access to the latest technologies.

AMP's desire to partner with the nation's top aesthetic practices, coupled with Dr. Bernstein's outcomes and philosophy that people come first, led directly to the Main Line Center joining the AMP team. The AMP platform implements proven strategies which will support Main Line Center for Laser Surgery's growth trajectory, helping the team reach new heights.

"The Main Line Center puts people first and is excited about the future under Advanced Medaesthetic Partners," says Dr. Bernstein. "We admire the industry leading team at the helm of AMP and their business approach and keen eye for growth are a wonderful fit for our practice. Our mission is to safely and effectively treat patients and share our outcomes advancing the health and wellbeing of patients. With AMP's growth platform, the sky's the limit."

AMP is comprised of some of the most successful business and clinical leaders in the medical aesthetics industry. AMP support includes managerial, administrative, marketing, clinical training, information technology and numerous other elements to allow practices to focus on what they do best – serving their clients. Learn more at www.weramp.com

