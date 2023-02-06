Comlux and FIVE Unveil the First ACJ TwoTwenty Cabin

The event will celebrate Comlux's innovations and the delivery to FIVE Hotels and Resorts

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comlux, a leader in business aviation, transaction, and completion services, will unveil the first ACJ TwoTwenty cabin on Feb. 20, 2023 at an event held at the Comlux Completion facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana. The "2/20 event" celebrates the presentation of the first fully finished ACJ TwoTwenty to FIVE Hotels and Resorts, the Dubai-based Real Estate and Hospitality Group, owner of the first aircraft.

Comlux to unveil the first ACJ TwoTwenty cabin at an exclusive event to FIVE Hotels and Resorts on

Feb 20, 2023

.

Hosted by Richard Gaona, Executive Chairman and CEO of Comlux, and Daron Dryer, CEO of Comlux Completion, the unveiling showcases the most advanced and technologically equipped aircraft cabins ever designed. "We are excited to have this event and can hardly wait to show the world the fabulous work our team has done for our first customer," said Dryer.

"An unabashed hospitality disruptor, FIVE now evolves its offering to provide a first-in-class, FIVE-styled aviation experience like no other to a global audience of discerning travelers," said Aloki Batra, CEO of Five Hospitality.

"9H-FIVE's ultra-luxe and customized cabins reflect FIVE's luxury lifestyle, hospitality, and entertainment ethos combined with Comlux's exceptional Bizjet innovation. Extraordinary care and attention to detail have gone into constructing the cabins – which truly reflect FIVE's signature deluxe design styling and provide an elevated and elite customer journey," Batra said.

"We are thankful to have a client like FIVE who was willing to let us share this moment with the whole industry," said Gaona. "We are also grateful to unveil our first ACJ TwoTwenty cabin to the world on 2/20 as we celebrate Comlux's 20th year in 2023."

Comlux opened Comlux Completion in Indianapolis in 2012. The facility is the only fully integrated completion center in the world. Comlux has been a longstanding Airbus partner, completion center, service center, and VIP operator and is a marquee brand of the business aviation industry.

About Comlux Group: Comlux is one of the leaders in Business Aviation, Transaction and Completion services. For over 15 years, we have been Engineering luxury for VIP customers looking for personal and professional management of their private aviation needs. Headquartered in Switzerland with a global presence worldwide, Comlux delivers World-class Swiss-made business aviation services at the industry's highest standards.

About FIVE Hotels and Resorts: FIVE Hotels and Resorts, which includes the hottest destinations in Dubai - the unrivaled FIVE Palm Jumeirah and the uber-cool FIVE Jumeirah Village, for a discerning group of travelers looking for an unrivaled luxury vacation experience that encompasses the iconic Beach by FIVE, Dubai's most Insta-Famous social pool and a chic penthouse lifestyle with 269 pools and hot tubs. Switzerland's ultimate dining and nightlife hotspot, FIVE Zurich, showcases 45 luxurious suites and 42 suite-sized lifestyle rooms with glittering skyline city views or lush forest views. Additionally, 62 'Amazing Rooms' will soon welcome guests to the Vibe at FIVE in Europe. FIVE's first international outpost hosts multiple international award-winning restaurants, a rooftop nightclub, and a buzzing outdoor social pool. Guests may detox before they retox at the lavish wellness spa with indoor pool and hot tub. Slated to open in Q4 2023 is FIVE LUXE, JBR - a prime beach property in the heart of Jumeirah Beach Residence with sweeping sunset vistas of the Dubai Eye and Palm Jumeirah. This uber-luxurious lifestyle destination will embody the authentic and unique Vibe at FIVE that global Millennials love. SENSORIA, ultra-luxe residences for discerning luxury aficionados at FIVE LUXE, JBR will continue FIVE's legacy of eco-conscious luxury living.

View original content:

SOURCE Comlux Management AG