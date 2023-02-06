Paul Redding of Compliancy Group Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group, an industry-recognized automated compliance software provider, announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Paul Redding on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. This list honors IT channel executives who work tirelessly to deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

As the former CEO of an MSP, Mr. Redding advised healthcare organizations on the security measures they needed for HIPAA compliance . Currently the VP of Channel with Compliancy Group, he works with partners to educate them on the benefits of offering HIPAA compliance. He takes his knowledge to the trade show stage, educating MSPs on how they can simplify HIPAA compliance for their clients .

"Paul Redding is great at educating the market on how HIPAA intersects with security and other product offerings in the channel. How products are sold has changed, and differentiation is critical to success. Offering clients a complete package is the best way to differentiate your business and ensure clients stay sticky to your firm. For those in the healthcare space, offering compliance solutions, particularly HIPAA, allows you to provide clients that complete package and increase client loyalty - " Marc Haskelson, President and CEO, Compliancy Group.

2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate a complex landscape of challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

