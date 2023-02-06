SYNERGY HOMECARE LAUNCHES NEW CONCIERGECARE OFFERING

High-Touch Program Supports Clients Transitioning from Hospital to Home

GILBERT, Ariz., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY® HomeCare , the nation's fastest growing home care franchise, an Entrepreneur 500 ranked enterprise and a Top 200 Franchise according to Franchise Business Review, today announced the launch of ConciergeCare, a new high-touch home care offering designed to ease the process of returning home post-discharge from a hospital, rehabilitation facility, skilled nursing facility, or specialty outpatient surgery center.

Post-discharge care after hospital or rehab facility is critical to longterm health for older Americans.

Offering highly personalized levels of care, ConciergeCare can begin as early as pre-discharge. Packages range from a few days of post-discharge support to an entire month or more of care. All care packages can be extended as needed, and optional add-on services are available.

According to Rich Paul, Chief Partnership Officer for SYNERGY HomeCare, the ConciergeCare program is designed to make the client's home the most comfortable environment for recovery, while anticipating the myriad of personal needs clients may have as they progress through their healing journey.

"Home care plays a vital role within the care continuum and care circle, and that is especially true during the transition from hospital to home," said Paul. "This is a critical juncture in the path to recovery, one that can support compliance with prescribed medications and interventions to reduce the likelihood of readmission to the hospital. Specially trained, compassionate SYNERGY HomeCare caregivers can enhance clients' quality of life during healing and recovery, and ultimately ensure the best possible outcome for the long term."

Services include:

Companion care

Medication reminders

Light housekeeping

Meal planning and preparation

Grocery shopping

Prescription pick-up

Accessible transportation

Mobility assistance

Care coordination and planning

Family outreach and video conferencing

Clients receive the comfort, familiarity and independence that comes with recovery at home while having an attentive and experienced SYNERGY HomeCare caregiver available to help with personal needs, including meal preparation, mobility around the house, bathing and dressing, and transportation to and from follow-up appointments. Caregivers provide companionship and support with aftercare plans. Client benefits include:

Peace of mind that an experienced caregiver is providing five-star level care and attentiveness for their complex needs

Improved satisfaction and quality of life throughout the healing and recovery journey

Reduced social isolation and loneliness

Care coordination with family members and other care providers

In addition, family members get peace of mind knowing that their loved one is receiving the highest level of compassionate care in the comfort of their own home, designed to promote recovery, safety, and overall well-being.

The SYNERGY HomeCare ConciergeCare program is built upon a Five-Star approach to care, which is based on quality indicators used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Personalized Care

Personalized level of care with turnkey packages to fit any need and budget. Packages range from a few days of post-discharge support to an entire month or more of care. All care packages can be extended as needed, and optional add-on services are available.

Compassionate Care

High-touch, attentive, compassionate care throughout every step of the client's recovery at home.

Safety Focused

Proactive measures ensure the home is a safe environment for healing and recovery.

Healing and Recovery

Care in the most comfortable and familiar place to heal and recover—the client's home.

Outcomes Driven

Level of care supports efforts to reduce hospital readmission, emergency room visits, and prevent falls and injury.

Visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com/concierge-care to learn more about SYNERGY HomeCare's new ConciergeCare program and to download a copy of the hospital discharge planning guide and workbook , a free resource that includes checklists, tips and tools to help patients plan a safe and smooth transition from the hospital, rehabilitation center or other care setting.

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisor in the home care industry with over 200 franchises operating in more than 450 territories across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical in-home services including personal care, companion care, memory care and specialized care for individuals who are living with physical or developmental disabilities, chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomeCare.com .

