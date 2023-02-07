BayoTech Hits Milestone of 700th High-Pressure Transport Trailer Shipped

Achievement Reflects Growing Demand

for Safe and Efficient Last-Mile Hydrogen Delivery Solutions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. , Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BayoTech, Inc. ("BayoTech"), an innovator in hydrogen solutions, announced the delivery of its 700th high-pressure gas transport trailer. Plug Power, a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, took delivery of the HyFill™ bulk hydrogen transport trailer at the Tulsa, Oklahoma factory. This milestone is another step in BayoTech's commitment to building safe, reliable, and sustainable hydrogen infrastructure in the U.S. to make low-cost, low-carbon hydrogen accessible for communities today.

BayoTech’s high-capacity transport trailers move more hydrogen per load than traditional gaseous hydrogen delivery methods, allowing Plug to maximize the productivity of drivers and availability to customers. (PRNewswire)

BayoTech announces delivery of the high-capacity hydrogen transport trailer to Plug Power.

"BayoTech understands the complex requirements of last-mile hydrogen distribution and is quick to deliver transport equipment that enables higher gas utilization and exceptional safety," said Chris Granger, BayoTech's Chief Operating Officer. "We have seen demand for our high-pressure transport and storage equipment grow 25% year-over-year."

"The logistics of moving hydrogen from our production facilities to the consumer is a key element of the global green hydrogen ecosystem Plug is building," said Sanjay Shrestha, General Manager, Energy Solutions and Chief Strategy Officer of Plug. "BayoTech's high-capacity transport trailers move more hydrogen per load than traditional gaseous hydrogen delivery methods, allowing Plug to maximize the productivity of our drivers and availability to our customers."

Customers rely on BayoTech's bulk hydrogen transport trailers to efficiently move hydrogen to distribution and dispensing sites and, ultimately, the end user, including retail refueling stations, backup power systems in remote areas, and industrial production sites. Type III composite cylinders carry up to three times more compressed gaseous hydrogen per load than traditional steel tube trailers to create a virtual pipeline for reliable hydrogen delivery.

BayoTech premier safety features include rapidly venting cylinders, proprietary thermally-activated pressure relief devices, welded manifold connections for leak prevention, and emergency shutdown systems for NFPA compliance while systems are on site.

About BayoTech

BayoTech, an innovator in hydrogen solutions, is committed to addressing the global need for reliable, cost-effective, and low-carbon hydrogen. BayoTech sites hydrogen production close to demand and distributes it to nearby consumers via high-pressure gas transport and storage equipment. Customers are accelerating the decarbonization of their energy and transportation systems through BayoTech's supply of hydrogen molecules and equipment. Learn more at www.bayotech.us

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated product deployments. These forward-looking statements reflect BayoTech's current expectations. Any such forward-looking statements are based on BayoTech's assumptions relating to its financial forecasts and expectations regarding its program development efforts, siting permits and market demand.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause BayoTech's actual results to be materially different, including general economic and regulatory changes, detrimental reliance on third parties, successfully achieving our business plans and achieving and sustaining profitability. Readers should not place undue reliance on BayoTech's forward-looking statements and BayoTech assumes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, other than as required under applicable legislation.

BayoTech Logo June 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BayoTech) (PRNewswire)

