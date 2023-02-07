FLAWLESS & FLATTERING: THE NEW NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S PRIME LENS

Nikon Also Announces the Ultra Slim and Lightweight NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 Pancake Lens

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. has announced the highly anticipated NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, a professional-level ultra-fast prime lens that exemplifies the powerful potential of the Nikon Z Mount for those capturing stills or video footage, whether it be studio head shots, weddings, events, high fashion, b-roll, close ups and more. This 85mm portrait lens with an incredibly fast f/1.2 aperture delivers the ultimate in image quality for the most discerning clients, plus the benefits of a flattering, compressing focal length that dissolves the background into a beautiful and intoxicating bokeh. Nikon has also released the slimmest and lightest full-frame AF NIKKOR lens ever created1, the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 "pancake" lens. This new ultra-compact lens is made for creators, offering versatility for capturing all kinds of content from street style and landscapes to everyday casual snaps.

(PRNewswire)

"The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S is a lens that unquestionably exhibits the extraordinary potential of the Z mount to resolve amazing details and dimensionality, and I'm confident this lens will quickly establish itself with legendary status among its users," said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. "The NIKKOR Z line continues to expand to benefit all kinds of creators, and those who adore the idea of carrying a super slim, light, sharp and fast walk-around lens will love NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8."

NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S: Beautiful Bokeh and Precise AF

The view from this premium S line lens is nothing short of captivating. Ultra-high-resolution and intense sharpness renders skin texture and hair realistically, with a striking yet gradual depth of field and abundant light gathering ability that only a lens with a wide f/1.2 aperture could offer. Focus on the eyes creates a deep human connection between the viewer and the subject, with three-dimensional rendering that portrays a heightened level of emotion and depth.

What makes the new NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S lens extraordinary isn't immediately apparent; the outstanding optical performance goes beyond the impressive sharpness to create a truly unique optic, with special emphasis given to the distinct character of the bokeh and out-of-focus area. The background blur is soft and natural, while the transition from the plane of focus is subtle and gradual. Wide open, the depth is utterly astounding, and even when stopping down it's downright dreamy and opulent with smooth and circular bokeh that drives attention to the subject to create a glamourous appearance that's desirable for fashion, boudoir and brides.

Similar to the coveted NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 NOCT, the optical construction includes 11 rounded diaphragm blades, which work together with the fast aperture to melt away point light sources into round and soft circles. Additionally, the use of ED glass suppresses color fringing, while the position of lens elements is carefully considered to eliminate any kind of "onion-ring" characteristics.

The new NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S benefits from Nikon's advanced multi-focusing system for enhanced optical performance at close distances as well as rapid AF performance that enables precise accuracy even with the razor-thin depth of field at f/1.2. This is the precision that helps to capture what's most important; from a model's dynamic poses, a couple's fleeting emotional embrace, or intricate event details. To achieve this level of performance, the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S's multi-focusing system consists of two stepping (STM) motors to coordinate positioning of two focusing lens groups simultaneously. These small-diameter, high-torque STM's in the AF mechanism ensure outstandingly quiet, fast, and accurate operation.

Additional Features of the new NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S

A Nikon first, f/1.2 aperture on an 85mm lens, provides shallow depth of field, gorgeous bokeh and amazing light gathering capability.

A minimum focusing distance of only 2.8ft / 0.85m lets you get close to subjects for immaculate details.

Embrace shooting with challenging backlight thanks to a Nano Crystal Coat that suppresses ghosting and flare.

Videographers will appreciate the quiet operational sound and fast AF afforded by the STM motors, the minimized focus breathing 2 as well as the support for manual linear focusing on select cameras.

The independent control ring and an additional L-Fn button are fully customizable.

The optical formula consists of 15 elements in 10 groups with 2 aspherical elements and one ED element. The ED lens effectively reduces chromatic aberration while the aspherical lens reduces spherical aberration, distortion, and other aberrations.

The lens is constructed of durable magnesium alloy, while superior dust and drip-resistance is ensured by sealing in various areas including movable parts of the lens barrel and mount.3

The NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8: A Premium Pancake for Every-Day Carry

The new NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 is a super-thin wide angle prime for Z series mirrorless cameras, and it's Nikon's slimmest and lightest full-frame AF lens ever. Despite its small size, the lens packs a tremendous punch with superior sharpness and beautiful blurred backgrounds with a fast f/2.8 aperture. This is the first NIKKOR Z lens to be slender and light enough to be considered a true "pancake", with a total length of less than one inch (23.5mm) and a weight of approximately 4.5oz (125g).

The new NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 is so small and lightweight, it's easy to take anywhere to capture photos and video with maximum impact. Whether shooting street photography, travel vlogs or landscape shots in a unique location, the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 has you covered as the perfect companion wherever the journey may lead.

Additional Features of the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8

The slimness and lightness are achieved thanks to the adoption of an All-element focusing system, as well as three aspherical lens elements.

When mounted on a DX-format camera, the focal length becomes 39mm (equivalent), similar to a standard angle lens.

A minimum focus distance of approx. eight inches ( 0.2m ) lets users to get close to their subjects.

Use of an STM motor enables a highly accurate AF drive.

Functions such as aperture and exposure compensation can be assigned to the control ring.

Includes a new lens cap and a lens hood that has been specially designed to be slim and work with 52mm filters (filters sold separately)

The lens is fitted with a durable metal mount, and the body is designed carefully considering dust- and drip-resistant performance enabling it to be taken anywhere with greater confidence.3

Price and availability:

The new NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S will be available in late March 2023 for a suggested retail price of $2,799.95*, while the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 will be available in early March for $499.95* SRP. For more information about the latest Nikon products, including other NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire collection of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless camera, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Vimeo and Flickr.

Specifications, design, product name, and supplied accessories may differ by country or area. Specifications and equipment are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

1. Slimmest among full-frame/FX-format AF lenses for mirrorless cameras, available as of February 7, 2023; statement based on Nikon research and lightest among NIKKOR Z lenses available as of February 7, 2023.

2. Focus breathing may be noticeable depending on the distance between the lens and the subject due to the characteristics of the lens.

3. Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nikon Inc.