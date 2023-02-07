MAPLEWOOD SENIOR LIVING RECEIVES 2023 BEST OF SENIOR LIVING AWARD FOR 14 COMMUNITIES

The nation's premier senior living provider also received the 2023 Best of Senior Living Customer Engagement Award and The Esteemed Organization Award

WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maplewood Senior Living — one of the country's leading senior living providers -- is thrilled to announce that 14 of its communities across the US have just received the 2023 Best of Senior Living Awards, many for the sixth year in a row. The award was given by A Place for Mom, the premier online ratings and reviews site for senior care providers in North America.

Virtually all of the Maplewood properties in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Ohio were recognized as the top 2-3% of all senior living communities nationwide. A Place for Mom also awarded Maplewood the 2023 Best of Senior Living Customer Engagement Award and the Esteemed Organization Award.

"Since opening our very first community, we have been on a mission to redefine expectations for the later years in life by offering senior living communities that provide the very best hospitality, care and lifestyle," said Gregory D. Smith, president and CEO of Maplewood Senior Living and Inspīr. "Receiving positive reviews from our residents and their families is the greatest form of compliment and offers validation that we are fulfilling our mission. We are honored to have 14 of our communities recognized with Best of Senior Living Awards and look forward to continuing to help fulfill each resident's personal vision of the good life."

The 2023 Best of Senior Living Awards mark Maplewood's sixth consecutive year of inclusion in the annual ranking for all three Ohio communities: Maplewood at Chardon, Maplewood at Cuyahoga and Maplewood at Twinsburg. Six communities in Connecticut – Maplewood at Danbury, Maplewood at Newtown, Maplewood at Southport, Maplewood at Stony Hill, Maplewood at Strawberry Hill, Maplewood at Darien, as well as all of the Massachusetts communities – Maplewood at Mayflower Place, Maplewood at Weston, Maplewood at Mill Hill, and Maplewood at Brewster, and Maplewood at Princeton in New Jersey – are among the awarded communities.

A Place for Mom is in its tenth year of hosting the Best of Senior Living Awards. The Best of 2023 Award winners represent the highest caliber of senior living providers, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families across the United States and Canada. To qualify for inclusion in the Best of 2023 Awards, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving at least 10 new reviews on A Place for Mom during the award period, as well as offer assisted living, in-home care, independent living, skilled nursing or memory care. In order to qualify for the Customer Engagement Award, the organization must have five or more communities win the Best of Senior Living award.

About Maplewood Senior Living

Maplewood Senior Living is known for its upscale senior living residences, offering a broad range of premier services, amenities and care to its residents. Based in Westport, CT, Maplewood Senior Living has 16 senior living communities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. There are New York City and Washington D.C locations within the company's newest brand, Inspīr. This new senior living offering was launched to provide a luxurious option for seniors looking to join a residential community in major metropolitan areas. 203-557-4777 or http://www.maplewoodseniorliving.com.

