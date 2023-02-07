Novelis Named 'Supplier of the Year' by Hyundai Motor Group

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novelis, the leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling, today announced that it received the '2022 Supplier of the Year' award from Hyundai Motor Group at the auto maker's annual 'Partnership Day' held in South Korea on February 3.

Hyundai Motor Group honored Novelis in the material supplier category based on the comprehensive evaluation of all of its aluminum and steel material suppliers in the areas of supply chain reliability, quality and technical support. Novelis is the first-ever aluminum sheet provider to win the title of Supplier of the Year from the South Korean automaker.

Novelis currently supplies automotive aluminum sheet produced at its technically advanced rolling facility in Ulsan, South Korea, for inner and exterior applications for Hyundai Motor Group's Genesis brand, as well as its electric vehicle (EV) models. Novelis' high-strength, high-formability and lightweight aluminum solutions are applicable to various automotive parts such as hoods, doors and tailgates, full body structures and EV battery enclosures.

"We are very honored to be the first aluminum sheet maker that has won this recognition as Hyundai's partner for material innovation," said Sachin Satpute, President, Novelis Asia. "With more than 50 years of experience and technical expertise in automotive aluminum production and recycling, we are looking forward to expanding our partnership with Hyundai toward our shared goal of carbon neutrality."

Novelis is the world's largest supplier of aluminum sheet to the automotive industry and is the only aluminum supplier with automotive sheet capacity on all three major auto-producing continents – Asia, Europe and North America. Novelis has established the world's first and largest closed-loop recycling system for automotive aluminum. In Ulsan, South Korea, Novelis is currently building a new $50 million aluminum recycling facility. With an annual casting capacity of 100 kilotonnes of low-carbon sheet ingot, the center is expected to reduce Novelis' carbon emissions by more than 420,000 tons each year.

