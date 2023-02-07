Purina Announces Planned Acquisition of Red Collar Pet Foods' Treats Factory in Miami, Oklahoma

Addition Will Expand Capabilities for In-House Production of Dog and Cat Treats for Pet Care Leader

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Purina PetCare today announced plans to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods' Miami, Oklahoma pet treats factory from Arbor Investments, with an anticipated closing in March. The addition of the Miami factory to Purina's North American production footprint will mark the 22nd Purina owned and operated facility nationwide and expand in-house capabilities for dog and cat treats innovation and production.

Nestlé Purina PetCare (PRNewswire)

The Red Collar factory was carefully selected based on its current and future soft and meaty pet treats production capabilities and shared commitment to quality and safety. Purina has worked with the Red Collar team since 2022 to co-manufacture several soft chew pet treats under its Purina treats portfolio and Zuke's brands.

"We look forward to welcoming the Red Collar team to the Purina family and becoming part of the Miami community," said Nolan Terry, head of manufacturing for Nestlé Purina North America. "Working together, we can continue our shared legacy of operational excellence when it comes to the safety of our people and quality of our products."

For Red Collar, the sale underscores the quality of the Miami operations and team.

"The Miami, Oklahoma plant has a long legacy of industry-leading safety and quality, from the knowledgeable people to the high-quality, safe treats they produce," said Jim Cohen, president and CEO at Red Collar Pet Foods. "We are pleased that Miami's expertise, operational excellence and dedicated associates will be a great fit for Nestlé Purina."

The acquisition comes during a period of record growth and capital investment for Purina. Two dry food factories are currently under construction in Eden, North Carolina and Williamsburg Township, Ohio, which are expected to open in late 2023 and 2024 respectively. Between 2020-2025, Purina is investing more than $2 Billion in factory expansions, new construction and acquisitions, creating more than 850 new jobs in the process.

"Continued innovation and expanded production capabilities are critical to help drive future growth in our treats business," said Andrea Faccio, Chief Growth Officer at Purina. "The Red Collar team has the expertise to add tremendous value to Purina as we pursue new opportunities to feed and treat dogs and cats."

Following closing, Purina will begin transitioning factory operations to produce its current and future dog and cat treat products.

ABOUT PURINA

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products, and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

ABOUT RED COLLAR PET FOODS

At Red Collar, we are pet people with decades of experience who believe every pet deserves great treats made right here from our factories in the U.S. Established in 2018, we make high-quality treats for national distribution. Learn more at www.redcollarpet.com

ABOUT ARBOR INVESTMENTS

Founded in 1999 with offices in Chicago and New York, Arbor Investments is a specialized private equity firm focusing exclusively on acquiring premier companies in the food, beverage and related industries. To date, the firm has acquired or invested in over 80 companies in North America.

