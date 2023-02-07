BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash, Inc., a disruptor in financial technology that has developed a simple to use mobile application giving consumers access to unique payment, reward, and spending experiences, today announced the appointment of Spencer Mandell as a member of its advisory board. The award-winning Chief Creative Officer and industry veteran with experience building and leading creative teams at Instagram, Facebook, Refinery29, The 88, and New York Magazine will work with PointsKash senior leadership to drive global growth.

SPENCER MANDELL , FORMER CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM, JOINS POINTSKASH, INC. ADVISORY BOARD

"I couldn't be more excited to have Spencer join the PointsKash advisory board to help deliver our message and drive the company forward. With an impressive track record where entertainment, advertising, and technology meet, Spencer will be instrumental in working with our senior leadership team to develop, create and implement a global strategy in the social media sphere and beyond," said Steve Janjic, Founder and CEO of PointsKash.

Spencer brings dynamic experience and knowledge to the forefront as PointsKash enters an exciting era of growth. From conflict photographer in the Middle East and Asia to Cannes Lions-winning Creative Director, his career has spanned nearly 25 years. Across Senior Executive Creative positions at some of the world's largest tech and media companies, he has pioneered first-of-its-kind work for some of the world's most prestigious luxury, CPG, and automotive brands. His award-winning work has appeared in numerous media outlets, including AdAge, Adweek, The New York Times, Vogue, and Access Hollywood, to name a few.

On taking on this new role, Spencer Mandell said, "I'm very excited to join the Board of Advisors at PointsKash. I've spent my career in a world where tech platforms and digital media meet consumers. PointsKash truly stands out as a disruptor in that world. Utilizing blockchain tech to redefine the consumer rewards and loyalty space is the sweet spot where technology meets real life. It makes it useful and pertinent in someone's life at every touch point of their day. I'm honored and thrilled to be a part of helping make that happen."

Along with Mr. Mandell, members of the PointsKash advisory board include Ben Ashwell, Paul Aston, Barry Finkelstein, Rob Fleschler, and Rainford M. Knight, Ph.D., who together help guide PointsKash as the company continues its expansion in the United States and around the world. For more information about PointsKash, Inc., please visit PointsKash.com.

ABOUT POINTSKASH

PointsKash, an innovative first mover, has developed a proprietary platform that empowers consumers and rewards point issuers and merchants when converting loyalty reward points to cash. By leveraging strategic partnerships and using both centralized and distributed ledger technology (blockchain), PK expects consumers to interact, share and apply their digitally stored value to traditional cash transactions and online purchases. The PK merchant payment processing services team has over 40 years of experience serving small, medium, and enterprise-level businesses, including national convenience store chains, fuel stations, auto dealerships, manufacturers, sporting events, e-gaming organizations, and retailers. PointsKash is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

