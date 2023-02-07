Yubo launches in-app safety campaign for Safer Internet Day 2023 in partnership with NGOs Childnet, Respect Zone

Through this month, Yubo will share online safety tips and best practices and invite young users to contribute to Safer Internet Day by sharing about their online experiences

PARIS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yubo, the live social discovery platform for Gen Z, is proud to announce that it has partnered with nonprofit organizations Childnet and Respect Zone to launch two online safety campaigns for this year's Safer Internet Day, taking place today, Feb. 7.

This year's Safer Internet Day theme is focused around "Making space for conversations about life online," with the objective of empowering young people to vocalize how they can best be supported by organizations in the worlds of nonprofit, government, and the private sector that are dedicated to promoting safety online, including Yubo.

Starting today, English- and French-speaking users on Yubo will be encouraged to participate in Safer Internet Day through in-app swipe campaigns that share information on the initiative, online safety best practices, and how to share their personal experiences on online platforms to contribute to this year's theme. Users aged 13 to 18 years old can also participate by taking a quiz created by Childnet for Safer Internet Day, which is designed to illustrate real-life examples of online harassment and provide advice on how teens can better navigate sensitive online situations.

Safer Internet Day is an annual global event organized by the European networks Insafe and INHOPE. Every year in February, stakeholders from all sectors – NGOs, institutions, and private sector companies – mobilize to promote a better Internet for young people, their parents, and the educational community. Insafe and INHOPE encourages responsible online behavior by sharing resources and advice.

This year's Safer Internet Day marks the initiative's 20th anniversary, which organizers will celebrate by hosting a virtual event dedicated to this year's theme. Young people will be invited to describe their online experiences and discuss new solutions for the future.

"As a platform for Gen Z, a group that has taken such responsibility for speaking up about important issues in today's world, Yubo feels strongly about providing young people with opportunities to share their perspectives and experiences to help us, and our partners, make online communities as safe and positive as possible," said Yubo co-founder and CEO Sacha Lazimi. "We are proud to play an active role in supporting the important theme of this year's Safer Internet Day, and are grateful for the ongoing partnership between Yubo and Childnet and Respect Zone."

Childnet is a nonprofit organization in the United Kingdom working to 'make the internet a great and safe place for young people.' They empower children and teens, and those who support them in their online lives, by sharing the knowledge and skills they need to make the most out of the internet. Childnet is among the historic organizers of Safer Internet Day. Respect Zone is a French NGO specializing in the prevention, support and care of young people facing cyber-violence, cyber-bullying and online hate. The NGO has a very proactive vision and does not hesitate to bring these issues into the public debate in order to raise awareness among key stakeholders.

As a leader in online safety innovation, Yubo takes a proactive approach to making its platform as safe as possible with a robust framework of technical tools and human oversight and intervention. Yubo combines numerous proprietary algorithms with human Safety Specialists to proactively enforce its Community Guidelines across its platform. Yubo's online safety efforts and policies are guided by the expertise and insights of members of its Safety Advisory Board, which includes members from organizations such as the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), THORN, and Interpol.

Yubo's in-app swipe campaigns to drive awareness of Safer Internet Day 2023 will run through the month of February and will be available to all users in the United States, UK, France, Ireland, Australia, Canada, and South Africa.

