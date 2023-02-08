AccuReg Named 2023 Best in KLAS® for Patient Access

End-user evaluations earn EngageCare® top rank for the second time in three years

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuReg®, a healthcare technology solutions company offering EngageCare, a full suite of intelligent patient access, revenue cycle management and digital patient intake and engagement solutions for hospitals, health systems and large clinics, has been awarded the 2023 Best in KLAS® designation as the number one ranked company in patient access. AccuReg also earned the Best in KLAS® award for patient access in 2021.

"Our goal is to provide our customers nationwide with fully integrated, automated solutions that utilize exception-based workflows to simplify the indispensable work of patient access teams, resulting in increased revenue, improved satisfaction and experience," said AccuReg CEO and Founder Paul Shorrosh. "By combining our proven revenue cycle management technology with an innovative digital patient intake and engagement platform in EngageCare, KLAS researchers confirmed our customers exceed patient expectations by providing a safe, intuitive experience that incorporates payment and affordability options. We are honored to have received this designation again, confirming that our customers value exceptional service and innovations that produce measurable return on investment."

AccuReg's market-leading patient access solutions enable patient access teams to detect and correct errors and risks to revenue at the front end of patient engagement. This eliminates expensive rework, denials, collections and write-offs that surface later in the revenue cycle, while increasing pre-service payments and financial assistance conversions. AccuReg integrates and complements leading EHRs to improve customers' return on investment. EngageCare enables end-to-end automated prior authorization, self-service check-in and registration, virtual waiting rooms and intelligent eligibility and benefit validation capability. AccuReg solutions also help hospitals comply with complex government requirements for price transparency and the No Surprises Act (NSA).

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest, and impartial reporting."

The 2023 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. All rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the past year. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that the top vendors should provide. Read the report to see the top-rated medical software and services for 2023.

About AccuReg: AccuReg, the market leader in patient access, provides health systems, hospitals and large clinics with a single platform that integrates patient engagement, intake and access and enables healthcare consumerism, the consolidation of vendors and increased net revenue. AccuReg EngageCare utilizes an advanced rules engine and intelligent robotic process automation, machine learning and predictive analytics to provide patients intuitive digital tools that allow them to complete error free pre-registration and registration, access a digital front door and virtual waiting room at check-in, make payments from accurate price estimates and communicate bi-directionally in real-time. EngageCare delivers the data integrity required to reduce denials, increase collections and protect net revenue. EngageCare provides patients the digital experience they expect and further positions customers as leaders in their markets. AccuReg has offices in Nashville, Orlando and Mobile. AccuRegSoftware.com

