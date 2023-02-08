KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings

CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

KAR will also be hosting an earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by KAR Chief Executive Officer Peter Kelly and Interim Chief Financial Officer Scott Anderson. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-833-634-2155 and entering participant passcode "KAR." A live web cast will be available at the investor relations section of karglobal.com.

Following the call, an archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the investor relations section of karglobal.com for a limited time.

KAR Contacts

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Laurie Dippold Mike Eliason (317) 468-3900 (317) 249-4559 laurie.dippold@karglobal.com mike.eliason@karglobal.com

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

