Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.165 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable March 20, 2023 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of March 3, 2023.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

### (HOG-DIVIDENDS)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-inc-declares-dividend-301750167.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.