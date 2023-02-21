Consello Announces Appointment of Sameer Khanna as CTO of Consello Tech

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sameer Khanna to the position of Chief Technology Officer, Consello Tech. Mr. Khanna has spent over fifteen years leading software engineering teams and has experience working in multiple industries and sectors including healthcare, enterprise SaaS, e-commerce and digital marketing.

At Consello, Mr. Khanna will be responsible for building the firm's bespoke tech stack, a centralized system that will enable Consello to have a data-driven enterprise function as a key component of both its investing and advisory offerings globally. He will work under the guidance of the division's President, Oscar Salazar.

Before joining Consello, Mr. Khanna was most recently Senior Vice President of Engineering at Pager, a virtual care platform that brings together concierge services with advanced technology to help patients navigate, coordinate, and access whole person healthcare. Prior to Pager, he was the Chief Technology Officer at Sotheby's Home/Viyet, an online consignment marketplace that specializes in vintage and antique furniture, decorations, art, and accessories; Sotheby's acquired Viyet in 2018. Mr. Khanna also held various senior tech positions at a number of highly regarded start-ups, including Lot18, Bandwith Productions and Zezza Network.

"Sameer has an outstanding track record of building multiple, highly successful software platforms," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Consello. "His collaboration with Oscar and their team of engineers and data scientists will, over time, help us build a tech stack that can accelerate our delivery capability across the Consello platform."

"We are delighted to welcome Sameer to the company," said Oscar Salazar, CEO of Consello Tech. "We have collaborated previously together for a number of years, and I am very confident that his experience across several industries will be of great help to us as we advance Consello Tech."

The data driven tech stack, utilizing AI and machine learning, will produce predictive analytics that will serve to inform and expand all of Consello's divisions, as well as provide significant commercial advantage to Consello's clients and investments.

