Sitetracker Finishes 2022 With Record Increase in Customers, New Product Innovation, Talent Acquisition, and Geographic Expansion

Year-over-year customer count grew by nearly 50% and existing agreements by over 65%, further defining company's leadership role in telecom and energy industries

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker , the leading deployment operations management software for critical infrastructure providers, finished 2022 with nearly 50% year-over-year revenue growth due to an almost 50% increase in new customers and expanded agreements with more than 65% of its existing customer base. Additionally, the company launched several new offerings specific to the dynamic telecom and energy markets, completed a new round of equity and debt financing totaling $96M, and strengthened its team by adding seasoned industry talent with decades of combined telecom and energy expertise.

Sitetracker's expanded team, which now totals over 350 employees, is now poised for further growth around the globe.

Sitetracker's primary growth engine stems from its increasing use among telecom and energy companies that are deploying critical tower, fiber, and 5G infrastructure, as well as solar, distributed energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations globally. The company's product innovation was on display in 2022 with the rollouts of Sitetracker Telecom for Tower , Quick View for Trackers, expanded language translations for a total of 10 languages, fiber segments on Sitetracker Mobile, a Residential Solar Quickstart Implementation , and dozens more new capabilities.

In addition to product innovation, in 2022 Sitetracker entered into a variety of strategic partnerships that will help the company solidify its status as the preferred deployment operations management software provider among key industries. Those include a creative solution with Broadstaff to solve staffing challenges in telecom and a new partnership with Future Technologies so private network customers can also reap the benefits of Sitetracker and leading global system integrators.

"2022 was a banner year as we further proved the effectiveness of our software and services, which in turn generated additional momentum within our target markets, allowing us the opportunity to add scale," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "We continue to demonstrate our ability to innovate and support our customers' rapidly changing needs. The past year's success gives us the springboard to further advance our goals in 2023."

Among the new customers Sitetracker secured in 2022 were BayWa r.e. Power Solutions, Energia Real, E.ON Drive, Iberdrola, Connected Kerb, Southern California Edison, Ziply Fiber, KCI Technologies, Bridgepoint Communications, and Brightspeed.

To support major customer wins, Sitetracker expanded its worldwide offices in London, Bengaluru, Singapore, and Melbourne and extended its products' language capabilities so multinational customers could leverage the solution globally. In addition, a new corporate development team will secure opportunities with new industries needing infrastructure deployment and with potential acquisition targets. Sitetracker's expanded team, which now totals over 350 employees, is now poised for further growth around the globe.

"By leveraging the major round of financing we secured in 2022, we can look forward to continued product innovation, particularly in global language capabilities, and further international expansion," continued Incitti. "We are confident 2023 will demonstrate the continuation of Sitetracker's success."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker powers the rapid deployment of tomorrow's infrastructure. The global leader in deployment operations management software, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like British Telecom, Zayo, Vantage Towers, Nextera, Dominion Energy, ChargePoint, Honeywell, and Southern Company plan, deploy, and manage millions of sites and assets representing over $150 billion in portfolio holdings. By giving telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy teams a cloud-based solution that works easily and effectively, Sitetracker is accelerating the transition to a fully connected and sustainable future. Deploy what's next. For more information, please visit www.sitetracker.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Sitetracker