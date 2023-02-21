SunTx Capital Partners Named a 2023 Top 50 Private Equity Firm in the Middle Market for the Third Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunTx Capital Partners ("SunTx"), a Dallas, TX-based private equity firm that invests in middle market manufacturing, distribution, and service companies, was named one of the 2023 TOP 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market. This is the third consecutive year that SunTx is receiving this distinction.

Founded in 2016, the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market is an awards program designed specifically to acknowledge highly reputable, small and mid-sized private equity firms that have superb teams, exceptional track records, and demonstrate significant deal and fundraising activity. It is entirely merit based and recognizes those firms that have earned the trust of investors and business owners.

"It is an honor to be recognized as one of the Top 50 PE Firms in the Middle Market. SunTx's inclusion for the third consecutive year is a testament to our team's ability to consistently drive excellence across the firm, from identifying investments, to being strong stewards of capital, to partnering with management teams in developing best-in-class companies," said Ned N. Fleming, III, Founding Partner of SunTx. "I am very proud of the firm we have collectively built and what SunTx stands for in the marketplace. We look forward to earning this distinction for years to come and to capitalizing on the many compelling opportunities before us."

Kerry Grady, TOP 50 Program Founder, said, "While large PE firms tend to draw most of the media attention, we know that the majority of middle market M&A activity is driven by small and mid-sized firms. This year's TOP 50 PE list is exceptional. We are proud to support these leading middle market private equity firms whose relentless pursuit of excellence leads to significant advantages for their portfolio companies and limited partners."

About SunTx Capital Partners

SunTx Capital Partners, LP, is a Dallas, TX-based private equity firm that invests in leading middle market infrastructure, manufacturing, and service companies. SunTx specializes in supporting talented management teams in industries where SunTx can apply its operational experience and financial expertise to build leading middle-market companies with operations typically in the Sun Belt region of the United States. The capital committed by SunTx comes from the principals of SunTx as well as from institutional investors, including university endowments, corporate and public pension funds. More information about SunTx can be found at www.suntx.com.

