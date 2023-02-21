Virtualspeech brings ChatGPT Conversational AI to VR Soft Skills Training

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtualspeech, a leading provider of virtual reality training, has integrated ChatGPT, an AI language model, into its soft skills training. This integration will enhance realistic simulations for performance reviews, interviews, difficult conversations, and customer service training.

The integration of ChatGPT in virtual reality (VR) is a game changer for soft skills development. ChatGPT allows for free-flow conversations that are natural and conversational, making the experience more realistic and effective for learners.

University students, for example, can have a customised interview experience, choosing the specific role or company they are interviewing for. With the ability to respond to and analyze the user's responses in real-time, students can experience role-play interviews on-demand. Coupled with Virtualspeech's existing AI, students receive real-time feedback so they can identify areas for improvement and practice the specific employability skills they need to succeed.

The addition of ChatGPT to VR soft skills training also enables managers to simulate difficult conversations, such as performance reviews, delivering bad news, or dealing with an angry customer, by providing a psychologically safe place for users to make mistakes and learn from them.

By engaging in natural, free-flowing conversations with virtual characters, users can build both their skills and their confidence in handling challenging real-world scenarios.

"Soft skills are critical to success in today's workplace, and conversational AI in VR has the potential to revolutionize the way we train and develop these skills," said Sophie Thompson, CEO of Virtualspeech . "By integrating ChatGPT into our training, we are enabling individuals to practice and develop their skills in a safe and controlled environment, and provide them with the feedback they need to improve."

The integration of ChatGPT is another step in Virtualspeech's commitment to providing innovative, effective and scalable soft skills training.

About Virtualspeech

Virtualspeech is an award-winning soft skills training platform on a mission to help over 1 million people improve their communication skills by the end of 2023. Virtualspeech courses include public speaking, interviews, sales, and leadership, and each online course focuses on the importance of practice and learning through experience.

Virtualspeech has helped over 370,000 people across 125+ countries to improve their skills and confidence through interactive practice exercises.

Clients include Universities and Fortune 500 companies around the world, Accenture, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom, and Warwick Business School.

