AIMR ANALYTICS RELEASES FIRST COMPREHENSIVE "COMPARE A FINANCIAL ADVISOR TOOL" ALONG WITH DEEPER BACKGROUND DATA ON ADVISORS IN NEW USER EXPERIENCE UPDATE FOR ADVISORCHECK

NEW USER INTERFACE ALLOWS FOR LINE-BY-LINE COMPARISON BETWEEN ADVISORS, DEEPER BACKGROUND DATA, MORE FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND OVERALL EASE OF USE

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMR Analytics, a fintech corporation dedicated to promoting financial literacy and transparency between investors and their financial advisors, released a user interface update to its marquis product, AdvisorCheck.com. New features include a first-of-its-kind fully comprehensive "compare" function which allows for a side-by-side comparison between advisors and the ability to share advisor profiles with others.

New to the industry is AdvisorCheck's financial advisor comparison tool which will allow users to pull information on up to three financial advisors, side-by-side, to get a detailed comparison at their physical location, disclosures (if any), years of experience, firm history, certifications, exam history, average account size (at their firm), assets under management (at the firm), number of employees at their firm, the total number of clients, the ratio of clients to employees, and more pertinent metrics.

In addition to the ability to compare, users will also be able to find additional data for some advisors which can include their area of expertise, compensation structure, contact information, minimum asset size, social media links, and many other helpful data points that AdvisorCheck aggregates together in one easy to use dashboard.

AIMR Analytics, Inc. and AdvisorCheck.com are not, and are not affiliated with, investment advisors, brokers, dealers, wealth managers, or other financial professionals. AdvisorCheck.com is for informational purposes only, and a user should not treat any content provided as investment, financial, legal, tax, or other advice, or as any recommendation or solicitation to engage in any transaction with a person listed on AdvisorCheck.com or to engage in any activity related to securities or business, or as approved by any relevant regulatory body. Past performance does not determine future results. All financial transactions, including the selection of a financial professional, carry a risk of loss.

AIMR's vision is to help investors protect and realize their wealth potential. The company's first product, AdvisorCheck.com delivers marketplace transparency and intelligence to investors empowering them to make smarter financial advisor selection decisions and to optimize their client-advisor journey.

