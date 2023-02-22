Behavioralhealthjobs.com partners with Valeo Resources

Two industry powerhouses come together to battle the opioid and mental health crisis plaguing the country.

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BehavioralHealthJobs.com and Valeo Resources announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will enable Behavioral Health professionals to advance their careers while helping employers attract the best employees for the Behavioral Health Industry, which includes addiction, mental health, eating disorders, and autism treatment.

The agreement brings together two of Behavioral Health's leading sources for open jobs and career information specifically dedicated to this unique industry.

"Partnering with the Valeo Resources team makes complete sense," says BehavorialHealthJobs.com co-founder and managing partner, Rick Delgiorno. "This partnership will enable Behavioral Health professionals to advance their careers and quickly help employers attract the very best employees."

"The Valeo Resources team and I are thrilled to partner with Behavioral Health jobs since our shared goal is to help match top industry talent with the best employers, and this partnership will help us expand on that mission," says Rob Murphy, CEO of Valeo Resources. "Our white-glove recruiting services will continue to set the standard for the Behavioral Health industry, but now we can serve a broader section of the market. Many organizations seek to fill some or all of their open positions themselves, and now we can provide them a platform to do so. Job seekers can search open positions and add their resumes to our searchable database to showcase themselves to top employers. Employers can post their open positions, attract applicants, and search for specific candidates in the resume database. I am confident this platform will fit the needs of many job seekers and Behavioral Health organizations nationwide."

About BehavorialHealthJobs.com BehavorialHealthJobs.com is the leading source for jobs and career information dedicated specifically to Behavioral Health. Behavioral Health Institutions trust BehavorialHealthJobs.com to recruit the finest staff than any other source quickly. Each month our site is visited by employers eager to hire and professionals eager to work in the Behavioral Health industry.

About Valeo Resources Valeo is a premier talent acquisition leader in several verticals of Health Care. Once clients experience the quality results, the platinum customer service, and the efficiency delivered through Valeo's proprietary blend of technology, they don't want to work with anyone else.

