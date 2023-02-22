Chalmers uses Life Cykel's functional shrooms as his secret weapon to optimize body for upcoming fight with Mayweather

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is set to fight Aaron Chalmers in an exhibition fight to be held at the O2 in London on Saturday 25 February 2023.

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Both sides have been training hard for the fight and the pressure is on "Money" Mayweather to keep his legendary unbeaten boxing record against the lovable local MMA fighter, "The Joker" Aaron Chalmers. Mayweather retired from professional boxing with an undefeated record of 50-0, which included 27 knockout wins, and 15 title wins. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF). Chalmers, also known for his time on MTV's Geordie Show, won his professional boxing debut last June after putting together an MMA record of 5-2.2.

"To get a chance this late in your career is a gift. I'm excited to see what I can do against the best in the world, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. Make no mistake, I'm going in there and putting it all on the line. Thanks to Life Cykel for getting me in the best shape of my career. I'm coming to win" Chalmers said.

Recently, Boxing and MMA fighters have been forming much closer marketing relationships with Jake Paul, Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou who are all expressing interest in mixed fight contracts for future Boxing and MMA fights to come. The fighting industry has been seeing massive growth over recent years and keeps rising in popularity.1

One thing is for certain with this fight: the stakes are high as the battle between Boxing and MMA fighters gets more intense with both camps having a view of where the sports are going.

Tickets for the event are nearly sold out and can purchased here. Event starts at 6:30 PM.

About Life Cykel functional mushrooms

Life Cykel is an evolutionary mushroom biotechnology company that is harnessing the great potential that mushrooms possess. Life Cykel's mission is to deliver the highest possible ethos attached to incredible, professional products to those that wish to upgrade their wellness and live their best life. Such products include their world-famous full spectrum double liquid extracts infused with wild harvested Australian Kakadu Plum.

Watch Life Cykel/Aaron Chalmers performance videos here.

For more information contact info@lifecykel.com.

References

1) https://www.glofox.com/blog/martial-arts-business-statistics/

View original content:

SOURCE Life Cykel