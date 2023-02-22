Consensus Statement Released by Heart Failure Society of America Offers Best Practices on the Medical Management of Patients on Durable Mechanical Circulatory Support

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An expert consensus statement published today by the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) offers best practices in the management of patients on durable Mechanical Circulatory Support (MCS), focusing on pharmacological therapies administered to patients on continuous flow Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs).

"Over the last two decades, durable MCS for the management of advanced heart failure has enjoyed a remarkable evolution, generating smaller and more hemocompatible devices with more favorable side-effect profiles, yielding progressive gains in short- and long-term survival. However, proficient medical management of patients on durable LVAD support is necessary to increase their quantity and quality of life," said Barry Trachtenberg, MD lead author and Cardiologist at Houston Methodist Heart and Vascular Center. "This consensus statement will provide clinicians with practical information they need to make decisions and support optimal patient care for the management of this unique population."

As patients live longer on LVAD support, attention to the medical management of patients on durable LVAD support is paramount for advancing long-term outcomes. The consensus statement was created to provide a guide in the following areas:

Guideline Directed Medical Therapies in Patients on Durable MCS

Medical Therapy Directed at Complications Encountered in Patients on Durable MCS

Anticoagulation and Antiplatelet Therapy Management

Addressing Depression, Anxiety, and Compliance

Consideration of Herbal and Nutritional Therapies

The authors highlight the following key points:

Postoperative long-term GDMT is recommended for ongoing neurohormonal blockade, prevention of heart failure decompensation, arrhythmia suppression, hypertension control and mitigation of renal vascular disease.

Most patients with preoperative pulmonary hypertension will experience improvements in pulmonary pressures following LVAD implant, but a minority will experience cPC-PH that can lead to RV dysfunction.

Aggressive preoperative optimization to reduce RV wall stress through decongestion and pulmonary vasodilator therapy, followed by careful postoperative monitoring of RV function and afterload, are critical to reduce the risk of early severe RVF.

Ongoing close surveillance of LVAD outpatients, monitoring for congestion or complications that can trigger RV dysfunction (excessive LVAD speeds with septal shift, arrhythmias) are crucial for preventing heart failure exacerbation during long term LVAD therapy.

Meticulous driveline care for prevention of driveline and LVAD-associated infections is crucial and prompt use of appropriate antibiotics is crucial in patients with infections

Current evidence is reviewed for mitigation and treatment of GIB through pharmacologic therapy.

While the HeartMate 3 pump confers a lower risk of device thrombosis and ischemic stroke, anticoagulation therapy with warfarin is still required.

Patient education about nutritional and herbal therapies is important to reduce the potential for interference with anticoagulant and antiplatelet management.

Regular review of programmatic clinical practice guidelines and practitioner adherence to GDMT recommendations, mean arterial pressure goals, and time in therapeutic range for anticoagulation on LVAD support should be considered to ensure optimal outcomes are achieved for more patients on LVAD support.

