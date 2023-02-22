First Insight Welcomes New Vice President of Sales

HILLSBORO, Ore., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1994, First Insight Corporation has helped thousands of eye care professionals solve operational challenges, simplify patient flow management, and improve the patient–provider experience with customizable EHR and practice management software and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions.

First Insight Corporation (PRNewswire)

"Craig brings a wealth of experience in the sales/customer care journey that aligns with our customer-driven approach."

First Insight is thrilled to announce that Craig Drury has joined the company's leadership team as its new Vice President of Sales. Craig has more than 11 years of experience in healthcare sales, business development, cloud computing, RCM, and customer care leadership positions.

Before joining First Insight, Craig was Vice President of Customer Development at VisionWeb, where he managed the company's Uprise EHR/practice management software and RCM sales teams, and customer support and software implementation teams.

"Craig brings a wealth of experience in the sales and customer care journey that aligns with our customer-driven approach," said Nitin Rai, First Insight's Founder, President and CEO. "While other software technology companies are cutting back, First Insight is stronger than ever and standing tall—we're celebrating our 29th anniversary this month. We're an innovative leader because we have historically led in adopting time-saving business solutions and hiring and retaining experts in the eye care industry."

"The First Insight team is exceptional, and I'm excited to be part of this longstanding company. First Insight has always focused on top-tier customer care balanced with a strong vision of delivering powerful and cost-effective EHR/practice management software and RCM solutions for optometry, ophthalmology, and optical professionals," said Craig Drury.

> Download photo of Craig Drury

In addition, First Insight welcomes Mike Sullivan as a Regional Sales Representative. Mike has more than 17 years of experience in the eye care industry and previously worked with VisionWeb and Eyefinity as a Regional Account Director. Mike will work closely with Brandon Doyle , Senior Sales Representative, who has been with First Insight for over four years.

About First Insight Corporation: First Insight was founded in 1994 by Nitin Rai . The company's flagship product, MaximEyes.com , is a newly redesigned all-in-one certified EHR, practice management, patient engagement, and optical point-of-sale solution for optometry and ophthalmology. The system features dozens of built-in features, an online learning center, and Microsoft® Azure multi-layered secure cloud protection that solves problems and delivers positive solutions. The company's cloud-based ophthalmic image management system and optometric billing and RCM solutions help practices balance it all. Visit www.first-insight.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Insight Corporation