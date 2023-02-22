Würth Partners with Dover Motor Speedway to Headline the Sunday, April 30 NASCAR Cup Series Race

The Würth 400 is the centerpiece of Dover Motor Speedway's April 28-30 NASCAR tripleheader weekend

The Würth 400 is the 105th NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover . The series has raced at the Monster Mile every year since 1969

Visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com to order NASCAR tickets

DOVER, Del., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's preeminent names in manufacturing and distribution is partnering with Dover Motor Speedway on a multi-year sponsorship of the Monster Mile's signature event of 2023, track and company officials said today.

(PRNewsfoto/Speedway Motorsports) (PRNewswire)

Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on April 30 is the centerpiece of Dover Motor Speedway's NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

The Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 30 (2 p.m., FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) is the centerpiece of Dover Motor Speedway's April 28-30 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which also includes the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) on Saturday, April 29 and the General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race (5:30 p.m.) on Friday, April 28.

Würth, the global leader in development, production, and sale of fastening and assembly materials, is a longtime partner of Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series and will be a proud sponsor of the No. 12 Ford driven by Ryan Blaney at the Monster Mile in April. Check out www.wurthracing.com to learn more about Würth's partnerships.

"As a proud partner of Team Penske since 2012, NASCAR and motorsports has been synonymous with Würth for many years," said Thomas O'Neill, executive vice president of the Würth Group. "We are ecstatic to be able to partner with Dover Motor Speedway for the upcoming April NASCAR Cup Series race in Delaware. We look forward to bringing an exciting event to the fans and a memorable experience to our business partners. We've always had an excellent experience at the Monster Mile and look forward to celebrating in Victory Lane with this year's Würth 400 winner."

The Würth 400 is the Monster Mile's 105th NASCAR Cup Series race and comes during NASCAR's 75th anniversary season. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

"Wurth is a successful, worldwide brand and to have them on board as a partner of Dover Motor Speedway provides a great opportunity for us to collaborate and enhance our entire race weekend while delivering on their objectives," said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway's president and GM. "Our team can't wait to see all of our fans back in Dover in late April for another unforgettable and energetic NASCAR weekend at the Monster Mile."

In addition to Blaney, drivers expected to compete in the Würth 400 are defending Dover champion Chase Elliott, two-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano, and three-time Monster Mile Cup Series winners Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.

The centerpiece of one of the best Fan Zone's in all of NASCAR, Big Bounce America, the world's largest bounce house experience, will be FREE for all fans during race weekend. Certified by Guinness World Records, Big Bounce America's bounce house, 12,000-plus square feet of colors, inflatables and adventure is the world's largest bounce house. Along with "The Giant," a 900-foot long course containing more than 50 obstacles to pass through, the Big Bounce America experience will be FREE for race fans before the Würth 400 as well as before and after Dover's Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 races.

NASCAR TICKETS:

Dover Motor Speedway's 2023 race schedule includes:

Sunday, April 30 , 2 p.m. : Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race

Saturday, April 29 , 1:30 p.m. : A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race

Friday, April 28 , 5:30 p.m. : General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race

Call 800-441-RACE to discuss your ticket and camping options with an account representative or visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com.

Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at the Monster Mile and just $10 on Sunday.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway's events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.

About Würth

The Würth Group based in Kunzelsau Germany, is a world leader in automotive and hardware solutions. The core philosophy is offering customers the highest quality products at reasonable prices. Würth combines German engineering with innovative and sustainable manufacturing processes. For over 50 years, the Würth Companies of North America have been providing customers with everything they need to succeed in the Automotive, Industrial and Woodworking Industries. From body shops to fleet garages, Wurth USA and Würth Canada are the leading suppliers of high-quality products and services for the automotive aftermarket, transportation maintenance and repair industry. Würth's North American Wood Division companies build strong partnerships for the cabinetry and woodworking professional by providing premier manufacturer brands combined with superior delivery systems through their own fleet. Coast to coast between Canada and the USA, Würth has your building material needs covered between Würth Baer Supply, Würth Louis and Company, Würth Wood Group, Dakota Premium Hardwoods, and McFadden's Hardwoods and Hardware. Würth Industry of North America specializes in the creation and management of vendor managed inventory programs for industrial production. With 420,000 line items available, Würth Industry of North America is the most complete C parts supplier in the industry. The Würth Group's 400 companies throughout 84 countries proudly serve over 3 million professional customers every day, and now in 2023 will be offering select products in North America's largest retail stores.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover Motor Speedway