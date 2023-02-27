Anixa Biosciences Announces Notice of Allowance of Additional Key Patent on Breast Cancer Vaccine Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) ("Anixa"), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance broadening protection of Anixa's novel breast cancer vaccine technology. This technology was invented and developed at Cleveland Clinic and Anixa is the exclusive worldwide licensee.

The patent is titled, "Vaccine Adjuvants and Formulations," and the lead inventor is the late Dr. Vincent Tuohy, of Cleveland Clinic. This patent covers additional intellectual property related to the formulation of Anixa's breast cancer vaccine.

"We are pleased to receive this notice of allowance from the USPTO, confirming additional protection of our breast cancer vaccine technology," stated Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman and CEO of Anixa. "This breast cancer vaccine has the potential to prevent Triple Negative Breast Cancer ("TNBC"), the deadliest form of breast cancer, and perhaps other forms of breast cancer that express alpha-lactalbumin. With our partners at Cleveland Clinic, we are currently performing clinical trials of this vaccine, and plan to present data from the trial at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in April."

About Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with an invasive breast cancer at some point in their lives. Approximately 10-15% of those diagnoses are TNBC, however TNBC accounts for a disproportionately higher percentage of breast cancer deaths and has a higher rate of recurrence. This form of breast cancer is twice as likely to occur in African-American women, and approximately 70% to 80% of the breast tumors that occur in women with mutations in the BRCA1 genes are triple-negative breast cancer.

About Anixa Bioscience's Breast Cancer Vaccine

Anixa's breast cancer vaccine, currently in Phase 1 trials, takes advantage of endogenously produced proteins that have a function at certain times in life, but then become "retired" and disappear from the body. One such protein is a breast-specific lactation protein, α-lactalbumin, which is no longer found post-lactation in normal, aging tissues, but is present in the majority of triple-negative breast cancers. Activating the immune system against this "retired" protein provides preemptive immune protection against emerging breast tumors that express α-lactalbumin. The vaccine also contains an adjuvant that activates an innate immune response, which allows the immune system to mount a response against emerging tumors to prevent them from growing. This vaccine technology was invented by the late Dr. Vincent Tuohy, who was the Mort and Iris November Distinguished Chair in Innovative Breast Cancer Research in the Department of Inflammation and Immunity at Cleveland Clinic's Lerner Research Institute. Dr. Tuohy is named as inventor on the technology, which Cleveland Clinic exclusively licensed to Anixa Biosciences.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with programs addressing cancer and infectious disease. Anixa's portfolio of therapeutics includes a cancer immunotherapy program being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell (CER-T) technology, and, with partner MolGenie GmbH, a COVID-19 program focused on compounds targeting the Mpro enzyme of SARS-CoV-2, which is largely conserved across all recently identified variants. The company's vaccine portfolio includes a novel vaccine being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to prevent breast cancer – specifically triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), the most lethal form of the disease – as well as a vaccine to prevent ovarian cancer. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on clinical development allows the company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

