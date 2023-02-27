Gracell Biotechnologies to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financials on Monday, March 13, 2023

SAN DIEGO, Calif., and SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) ("Gracell" or the "Company"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it plans to release unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 and provide an update on recent developments prior to the open of the U.S. financial markets on Monday, March 13, 2023. The management team will host a live audio webcast and conference call at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Conference call and webcast details:

Monday, March 13, 2023 @ 8:00 a.m. ET

Investor domestic dial-in: (800) 715-9871

Investor international dial-in: (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 5617240

Live webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available on ir.gracellbio.com shortly after the conclusion of the event for 90 days.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit http://www.gracellbio.com/. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

Media contacts

Marvin Tang

marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Kyle Evans

kyle.evans@westwicke.com

Investor contacts

Gracie Tong

gracie.tong@gracellbio.com

Stephanie Carrington

stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com

