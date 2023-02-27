HABANOS, S.A. REACHES IN 2022 A TURNOVER OF $545 MILLION

- The world's leading company in the marketing of Premium cigars experienced a 2% increase over the previous year

- The worldwide network of official sales outlets for its products also grew by almost 10% compared to 2021

- Spain, France, Germany, China and Switzerland are Habanos' Top 5 markets

HAVANA, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Habanos, S.A., which markets 27 Premium brands made "Totally handmade with Long Filler" and registered as Protected Apellations of Origin (P.A.O) has announced its financial results for 2022 coinciding with the presentation of the 23rd Habano Festival. During the past fiscal year, the company registered a revenue of $545 million, experiencing a 2% growth compared to the 2021 financial year.

"These results reflect the perfect combination of the passion we all feel in this wonderful Habano business and the strength of our brands. They put the cherry on top of the unique tobacco that grows in this land and that offers unparalleled moments and experiences to aficionados from all over the world," says Maritza Carrillo González and Luis Sánchez-Harguindey Pardo de Vera, Co-Presidents of Habanos, S.A.

Habanos, S.A. continued its efforts to make it easier for aficionados to access its products by supporting the creation of new specialized points of sale around the world. To date, the company has a total of 4,769 specialized points of sale, almost 10% more than in 2021, divided into: 17 Cohiba Atmosphere; 157 La Casa del Habano franchises, with a total surface area of 18,689 m2; 587 Habanos Terrace and Habanos Lounge; 1,264 Habanos Specialist; in addition to 2,744 Habanos Point.

This large distribution and specialized sales network enable Habanos, S.A. products to be sold in more than 140 countries on five continents. Thus, by sales volume, the markets that generated the highest sales for the company during 2022 were Spain, France, Germany, China, and Switzerland. By region, Europe remains Habanos' main market, with 53.7% of sales value, followed by Asia Pacific (19.3%), the Americas (15.3%) and, Africa and the Middle East (11.7%).

Throughout 2022, Habanos, S.A. continued its commitment to innovation with the presentation of several new products worldwide and regionally, without renouncing to the quality and traditional character that make its products unique. Some of the most outstanding launches were Montecristo Wide Edmundo, Quai D'Orsay No. 52 and La Gloria Cubana Glorias, as well as Quai D'Orsay Imperiales, thus supporting the recovery of important channels such as Duty Free and Travel Retail.

During the press conference, the first details of the novelties Habanos, S.A. is bringing to the 23rd edition of the Habano Festival were also revealed. The first product to open this Festival's edition this week is the new Montecristo Open Slam vitola. With this addition, the Línea Open is expanded and will be the first to incorporate the Line's renewed design on its cases and bands. Furthermore, the launch of the Bolívar New Gold Medal vitola will be presented, a product exclusively made for La Casa del Habano, the international network of specialized franchise stores. And to top it all off, Partagás' Línea Maestra will be presented, the brand's most elegant and exclusive line and the first in the Habanos, S.A. portfolio, whose three vitolas - Origen, Rito and Maestro - are made with tobacco 100% from the San Luis* plantations.

During the presentation event, Habanos, S.A. unveiled the details of the Festival's program, which once again this year will offer five days full of activities revolving around the Habano culture, the best gastronomy and shows that will not leave the most loyal fans of this annual event indifferent.

*P.A.O. Protected Appellations of Origin

*Editor's note: The Habanos Group's revenue in 2022 stands at $545 M, a positive variation of +2% compared to the previous year at constant exchange rates (2022 data at constant exchange rates: $578 M vs. $568 M in 2021).

