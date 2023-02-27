Heidrick & Struggles Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Results

2022 Annual Net Revenue Surpasses 2021 Billion Dollar Milestone by 7%

Recent Atreus Acquisition Significantly Expands On-Demand Talent Business in Europe

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSII) ("Heidrick & Struggles", "Heidrick" or the "Company") announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Net revenue of $235.7 million ; on a constant currency basis net revenue was $243.9 million

Operating income and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.8 million and $30.9 million , respectively; operating margin was 8.4% and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.1%

Net income of $16.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.78

Declared fourth quarter dividend of $0.15 per share

Acquired Atreus, a leading German on-demand talent business, on February 1, 2023 ; expands diversification strategy embarked upon in 2021 with the acquisition of BTG in the U.S.

"We are pleased with the financial, operational, and strategic progress achieved during fiscal 2022 as we reported record net revenue on top of the historic billion-dollar milestone we achieved last year," stated Heidrick & Struggles' President and Chief Executive Officer, Krishnan Rajagopalan. "Our strong top- and bottom-line results are a testament to our ongoing efforts to further diversify our business, as we continue to make investments for the long-term in digital product innovation and aim to set the stage for prolonged, profitable growth. The year was highlighted by our dedicated efforts to further solidify Heidrick as a leader in providing diversified solutions to our clients while advancing our strategy, with a goal to achieve a more balanced revenue profile between our search and non-search businesses. During the year, we expanded our core Executive Search business and its geographic presence; On-Demand Talent continued to grow; Heidrick Consulting improved operations and efficiencies; and, we began beta testing a new digital product, Heidrick Navigator, which is receiving positive feedback from initial client usage. Additionally, our recent acquisition of Atreus, a leading player for executive interim management in Germany, meaningfully adds to our On-Demand Talent segment."

Rajagopalan continued, "Looking ahead to 2023, we are excited to continue advancing our differentiated strategy as we expand and evolve our business. Despite the current market slowdown and the strength of the U.S. dollar, our business in January remained on pace with the fourth quarter of 2022, and we expect to continue to operate above the heightened levels achieved during the pre-pandemic years of 2018 and 2019. We remain steadfast in our vision to transform Heidrick & Struggles into the world's premier leadership advisory firm that we believe will provide a new generation of business services, enabling companies to achieve higher performance from their executive-level talent in a fast-changing world. We believe execution of our strategy will allow us to even more fully satisfy our clients' needs while further enhancing long-term value for our stakeholders."

2022 Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated net revenue of $235.7 million compared to record consolidated net revenue of $285.5 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 2.9%, or $8.2 million, consolidated net revenue decreased 14.6%, or $41.6 million from the 2021 fourth quarter.

Executive Search net revenue of $192.7 million compared to net revenue of $243.4 million in the 2021 fourth quarter due to an anticipated market slowdown. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 2.9%, or $7.0 million, net revenue decreased 18.0%, or $43.7 million from the 2021 fourth quarter. Net revenue decreased 22.6% in the Americas (down 22.5% on a constant currency basis), decreased 17.4% in Europe (down 6.4% on a constant currency basis), and decreased 16.0% in Asia Pacific (down 9.6% on a constant currency basis) when compared to the prior year fourth quarter. The Industrial practice group exhibited growth over the prior year.

The Company had 390 Executive Search consultants at December 31, 2022, compared to 365 at December 31, 2021. Productivity, as measured by annualized Executive Search net revenue per consultant, was $2.0 million compared to $2.7 million in the 2021 fourth quarter reflecting a higher number of consultants combined with lower revenue. Average revenue per executive search was approximately $150,000, up from $144,000 a year earlier. The number of confirmed searches decreased 24.1% compared to the year-ago period.

On-Demand Talent net revenue of $22.4 million compared to net revenue of $23.6 million in the 2021 fourth quarter reflecting trends associated with softening around potential macroeconomic conditions, which led to some delays in projects.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue of $20.7 million compared to net revenue of $18.5 million in the 2021 fourth quarter due to the higher value of longer-term engagements. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 5.9%, or $1.1 million, Heidrick Consulting net revenue increased 17.5%, or $3.2 million, compared to the prior year period. The Company had 70 Heidrick Consulting consultants at December 31, 2022, compared to 69 at December 31, 2021.

Consolidated salaries and benefits decreased $47.3 million, or 23.2%, to $156.8 million compared to $204.1 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. Year-over-year, fixed compensation expense increased $10.4 million due to base salaries and payroll taxes, talent acquisition and retention costs, separation, stock compensation and the deferred compensation plan. Variable compensation decreased $57.6 million due to a decrease in production. Salaries and benefits expense was 66.5% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to 71.5% in the 2021 fourth quarter.

General and administrative expenses decreased $11.4 million, or 24.3%, to $35.5 million compared to $46.9 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. The decrease was primarily due to the Company's On-Demand Talent earnout fair-value adjustment recorded in the prior year, lower professional fees, taxes and licenses, and intangible amortization, partially offset by increases in business development travel, marketing, and office expense. As a percentage of net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 15.1% for the 2022 fourth quarter compared to 16.4% in the 2021 fourth quarter.

The Company's Cost of Services was $17.5 million, or 7.4% of net revenue for the quarter, compared to $18.0 million, or 6.3% of net revenue in the 2021 fourth quarter. This related to both On-Demand Talent's reduction in revenue and associated support costs and Heidrick Consulting's project mix, where more of the projects were serviced internally.

The Company's Research and Development ("R&D") expenses were $6.1 million, or 2.6% of net revenues for the quarter. Due to the rapid pace of technological advances and digital disruption many of our clients are experiencing, our ability to compete successfully depends increasingly upon our ability to provide clients with timely and relevant technology-enabled products and services. As such, we are focused on developing new technologies to enhance existing products and services, and to expand the range of our offerings through R&D, licensing of intellectual property and acquisition of third-party businesses and technology. The benefits from our R&D efforts will be utilized to develop and enhance new and existing services and products across our current offerings in Executive Search, Heidrick Consulting, On-Demand Talent and for products and services in new segments that we embark upon in the future from time to time, such as our new digital product Heidrick Navigator which we are beta testing. R&D expenses consist of payroll, employee benefits, stock-based compensation, other employee expenses and third-party professional fees associated with the enhancement of existing products and the development of new services and products.

Operating income was $19.8 million for the quarter compared to $16.6 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. Operating income margin was 8.4% versus 5.8% in the 2021 fourth quarter. The Company recorded a fair value adjustment to increase the On-Demand Talent earnout charge by less than $0.1 million in the 2022 fourth quarter to finalize the earnout payment based on actual results. Year-ago results included a one-time earnout charge of $11.4 million associated with the Company's On-Demand Talent business. Excluding these items in both periods, adjusted operating income in the 2022 fourth quarter was $19.9 million compared to $28.0 million in the 2021 fourth quarter and adjusted operating income margin was 8.4% compared to 9.8% in the 2021 fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $30.9 million compared to $36.8 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.1%, compared to 12.9% in the 2021 fourth quarter. In Executive Search, Adjusted EBITDA was $56.1 million compared to $57.8 million in the prior year period. In On-Demand Talent, Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $1.4 million versus $2.1 million in the prior year period. In Heidrick Consulting, Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $2.1 million compared to a loss of $4.8 million in the prior year period.

Net income was $16.0 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.78, with an effective tax rate of 29.9%. This compares to net income of $12.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.61, with an effective tax rate of 30.3%, in the 2021 fourth quarter. Excluding the aforementioned fair value adjustment of the earnout in the 2022 fourth quarter and the one-time earnout charge recorded in the 2021 fourth quarter, adjusted net income was $16.1 million compared to $20.8 million in the 2021 fourth quarter and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.78 compared to $1.02 in the 2021 fourth quarter, with adjusted effective tax rates of 29.9% and 29.0%, respectively, for the 2022 fourth quarter and 2021 fourth quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $160.3 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $206.6 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at December 31, 2022 was $621.6 million, compared to $545.2 million at December 31, 2021 and $456.0 million at September 30, 2022. The Company's cash position typically builds throughout the year as employee bonuses are accrued, mostly to be paid out in the first half of the year.

Fiscal 2022 Results

Consolidated net revenue increased 7.0%, or $70.5 million, to a record $1,073.5 million compared to $1,003.0 million in 2021. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 3.1%, or $31.1 million, consolidated net revenue increased 10.1%, or $101.6 million, compared to the prior year.

Executive Search net revenue increased 3.8%, or $33.2 million, to $901.9 million from $868.8 million in 2021. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 3.1%, or $27.0 million, net revenue increased 6.9%, or $60.2 million. Net revenue increased 5.4% in the Americas, increased 3.5% in Europe (increased 15.5% on a constant currency basis), and decreased 3.6% in Asia Pacific (increased 1.9% on a constant currency basis). All industry practices exhibited growth over the prior year, except for Healthcare & Life Sciences and Financial Services. Productivity was $2.3 million, in-line with productivity reported in 2021. The average revenue per executive search was approximately $144,000 compared to $131,000 in 2021, while confirmations decreased 5.3%.

On-Demand Talent recorded net revenue of $91.3 million compared to $66.6 million in 2021. The increase in net revenue was primarily due to the timing of the acquisition of Business Talent Group in the prior year and an increase in the average project size.

Heidrick Consulting net revenue increased 18.6%, or $12.6 million, to $80.2 million from $67.6 million in 2021. Excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations, which negatively impacted results by 5.7%, or $3.8 million, Heidrick Consulting revenue increased 24.3%, or $16.4 million.

Including fair-value adjustments made to the Company's On-Demand Talent earnout recorded in 2022 and in 2021, operating income was $112.3 million compared to operating income of $98.3 million in 2021. The operating income margin was 10.5% compared to 9.8% in 2021. Excluding the fair value adjustments recorded in both periods and restructuring charges in 2021, adjusted operating income was $111.8 million compared to $113.4 million in 2021 and adjusted operating income margin was 10.4% compared to 11.3% in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $136.7 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.7%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $141.3 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.1% in 2021. In Executive Search, Adjusted EBITDA was $211.8 million compared to $199.0 million in the prior year. In On-Demand Talent, Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $0.3 million versus $4.6 million in the prior year. In Heidrick Consulting, Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $5.5 million compared to a loss of $14.0 million in the prior year.

Net income was $79.5 million and diluted earnings per share was $3.86, with an effective tax rate of 31.0%. This compares to net income of $72.6 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.58 with an effective tax rate of 31.6% in the 2021 fourth quarter. Excluding the previously mentioned fair value adjustments recorded in 2022 and 2021 and restructuring charges in 2021, adjusted net income was $79.2 million compared to $83.5 million in 2021 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.84 compared to $4.11 in 2021, with adjusted effective tax rates of 31.0% and 31.1%, respectively, for the 2022 and 2021 periods.

Acquisition of Atreus

On February 1, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Atreus Group GmbH ("Atreus") which was announced in December 2022. Atreus is one of the leading providers of executive interim management in Germany, and now becomes part of the Company's On-Demand Talent segment. Total initial consideration is comprised of $33.5 million paid in the 2023 first quarter and an estimated subsequent payment, which the Company estimates to be between $9.0 million and $13.0 million, to be paid in 2023 upon the completion of Atreus' statutory audit for the year ended December 31, 2022, subject to customary working capital adjustments. The former owners of Atreus are also eligible to receive additional cash consideration, which the Company estimates to be between $30.0 million and $40.0 million on the acquisition date, based on the achievement of certain revenue and operating income milestones for the period from acquisition through 2025.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a 2022 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on March 24, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2023.

2023 First Quarter Outlook

The Company expects 2023 first quarter consolidated net revenue of between $235 million and $255 million, while acknowledging that continued fluidity in external factors such as the foreign exchange and interest rate environments, foreign conflicts, inflation and macroeconomic constraints on pricing actions may impact quarterly results. In addition, this outlook is based on the average currency rates in December 2022 and reflects, among other factors, management's assumptions for the anticipated volume of new Executive Search confirmations, On-Demand Talent projects, and Heidrick Consulting assignments, consultant productivity, consultant retention, and the current backlog.

Quarterly Webcast and Conference Call

Heidrick & Struggles will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full year results today, February 27, 2023 at 5:00 pm Eastern Time. Participants may access the Company's call and supporting slides through its website at www.heidrick.com or by dialing (888) 440-4091 or (646) 960-0846, conference ID# 6106012. For those unable to participate on the live call, a webcast and copy of the slides will be archived at www.heidrick.com and available for up to 30 days following the investor call.

About Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. ® www.heidrick.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), Heidrick & Struggles presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets or statements of cash flow of the Company.

The non-GAAP financial measures used within this earnings release are adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and consolidated and segment net revenue excluding the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These measures are presented because management uses this information to monitor and evaluate financial results and trends. Management believes this information is also useful for investors to evaluate the comparability of financial information presented. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided as schedules attached to this release.

Adjusted operating income reflects the exclusion of earnout obligation adjustments and restructuring charges.

Adjusted operating income margin refers to adjusted operating income as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect the exclusion of earnout obligation adjustments and restructuring charges, net of tax.

Adjusted effective tax rate reflects the exclusion of earnout obligation adjustments and restructuring charges, net of tax.

Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, intangible amortization, equity-settled stock compensation expense, earnout accretion, earnout obligation adjustments, contingent compensation related to acquisitions, deferred compensation plan income and expense, restructuring charges, and other non-operating income (expense).

Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue in the same period.

The Company evaluates its results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation is a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company believes providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding its results of operations, consistent with how it evaluates its performance. The Company calculates constant currency percentages by converting its financial results in a local currency for a period using the average exchange rate for the prior period to which it is comparing. This calculation may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding guidance for the first quarter of 2023. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry in which we operate and management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "forecasts," "goal," "aim" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, rely on a number of assumptions, and involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, many of which are beyond our control. Factors that may cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted, or implied in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, our ability to attract, integrate, develop, manage and retain qualified consultants and senior leaders; our ability to prevent our consultants from taking our clients with them to another firm; our ability to maintain our professional reputation and brand name; our clients' ability to restrict us from recruiting their employees; our heavy reliance on information management systems; risks arising from our implementation of new technology and intellectual property to deliver new products and services to our clients; our dependence on third parties for the execution of certain critical functions; the fact that we face the risk of liability in the services we perform; the fact that data security, data privacy and data protection laws and other evolving regulations and cross-border data transfer restrictions may limit the use of our services and adversely affect our business; any challenges to the classification of our on-demand talent as independent contractors; the increased cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and more sophisticated and targeted cyber-related attacks that could pose a risk to our systems, networks, solutions, services and data; the impacts, direct and indirect, of the COVID-19 pandemic (including the emergence of variant strains) or other highly infectious or contagious disease on our business, our consultants and employees, and the overall economy; the aggressive competition we face; the fact that our net revenue may be affected by adverse economic conditions including inflation, the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; our ability to access additional credit; social, political, regulatory, legal and economic risks in markets where we operate, including the impact of the ongoing war in Ukraine and the risks of an expansion or escalation of that conflict; unfavorable tax law changes and tax authority rulings; the timing of the establishment or reversal of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; the fact that we may not be able to align our cost structure with net revenue; any impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets and other long-lived assets; our ability to execute and integrate future acquisitions; and the fact that we have anti-takeover provisions that could make an acquisition of us difficult and expensive. We caution the reader that the list of factors may not be exhaustive. For more information on these risks, uncertainties and other factors, refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,





2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 235,717

$ 285,539

$ (49,822)

(17.4) % Reimbursements 2,952

1,654

1,298

78.5 % Total revenue 238,669

287,193

(48,524)

(16.9) %















Operating expenses













Salaries and benefits 156,828

204,090

(47,262)

(23.2) % General and administrative expenses 35,492

46,873

(11,381)

(24.3) % Cost of services 17,484

17,968

(484)

(2.7) % Research and development 6,067

—

6,067

100.0 % Reimbursed expenses 2,952

1,654

1,298

78.5 % Total operating expenses 218,823

270,585

(51,762)

(19.1) %















Operating income 19,846

16,608

3,238

19.5 %















Non-operating income (expense)













Interest, net 3,673

95







Other, net (627)

1,203







Net non-operating income 3,046

1,298























Income before income taxes 22,892

17,906























Provision for income taxes 6,848

5,429























Net income 16,044

12,477























Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 8,196

(393)























Comprehensive income $ 24,240

$ 12,084























Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 19,861

19,592







Diluted 20,499

20,301























Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.81

$ 0.64







Diluted $ 0.78

$ 0.61























Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue 66.5 %

71.5 %







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 15.1 %

16.4 %







Cost of services as a % of net revenue 7.4 %

6.3 %







Research and development as a % of net revenue 2.6 %

— %







Operating margin 8.4 %

5.8 %









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

$ Change

%

Change

2022

Margin1

2021

Margin1 Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 130,561

$ 168,700

$ (38,139)

(22.6) %







Europe 37,258

45,084

(7,826)

(17.4) %







Asia Pacific 24,838

29,579

(4,741)

(16.0) %







Total Executive Search 192,657

243,363

(50,706)

(20.8) %







On-Demand Talent 22,368

23,630

(1,262)

(5.3) %







Heidrick Consulting 20,692

18,546

2,146

11.6 %







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 235,717

285,539

(49,822)

(17.4) %







Reimbursements 2,952

1,654

1,298

78.5 %







Total revenue $ 238,669

$ 287,193

$ (48,524)

(16.9) %























































Operating income (loss)





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 40,383

$ 42,218

$ (1,835)

(4.3) %

30.9 %

25.0 % Europe 3,613

5,110

(1,497)

(29.3) %

9.7 %

11.3 % Asia Pacific 5,218

4,926

292

5.9 %

21.0 %

16.7 % Total Executive Search 49,214

52,254

(3,040)

(5.8) %

25.5 %

21.5 % On-Demand Talent2 (2,154)

(10,306)

8,152

(79.1) %

(9.6) %

(43.6) % Heidrick Consulting (2,663)

(5,265)

2,602

49.4 %

(12.9) %

(28.4) % Total segments 44,397

36,683

7,714

21.0 %

18.8 %

12.8 % Research and Development (6,067)

—

(6,067)

(100.0) %

(2.6) %

— % Global Operations Support (18,484)

(20,075)

1,591

7.9 %

(7.8) %

(7.0) % Total operating income $ 19,846

$ 16,608

$ 3,238

19.5 %

8.4 %

5.8 %





1 Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue). 2 Includes earnout fair value adjustments of less than $0.1 million and $11.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,





2022

2021

$ Change

% Change Revenue













Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 1,073,464

$ 1,003,001

$ 70,463

7.0 % Reimbursements 10,122

5,473

4,649

84.9 % Total revenue 1,083,586

1,008,474

75,112

7.4 %















Operating expenses













Salaries and benefits 737,430

717,411

20,019

2.8 % General and administrative expenses 132,678

130,749

1,929

1.5 % Cost of services 70,676

52,785

17,891

33.9 % Research and development 20,414

—

20,414

100.0 % Restructuring charges —

3,792

(3,792)

(100.0) % Reimbursed expenses 10,122

5,473

4,649

84.9 % Total operating expenses 971,320

910,210

61,110

6.7 %















Operating income 112,266

98,264

14,002

14.2 %















Non-operating income (loss)













Interest, net 5,337

302







Other, net (2,367)

7,463







Net non-operating income 2,970

7,765























Income before income taxes 115,236

106,029























Provision for income taxes 35,750

33,457























Net income 79,486

72,572























Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (5,864)

(1,742)























Comprehensive income $ 73,622

$ 70,830























Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 19,758

19,515







Diluted 20,618

20,296























Earnings per common share













Basic $ 4.02

$ 3.72







Diluted $ 3.86

$ 3.58























Salaries and benefits as a % of net revenue 68.7 %

71.5 %







General and administrative expenses as a % of net revenue 12.4 %

13.0 %







Cost of services as a % of net revenue 6.6 %

5.3 %







Research and development as a % of net revenue 1.9 %

— %







Operating margin 10.5 %

9.8 %









Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Segment Information (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

$ Change

%

Change

2022

Margin1

2021

Margin1 Revenue





















Executive Search





















Americas $ 612,881

$ 581,440

$ 31,441

5.4 %







Europe 176,275

170,312

5,963

3.5 %







Asia Pacific 112,766

117,008

(4,242)

(3.6) %







Total Executive Search 901,922

868,760

33,162

3.8 %







On-Demand Talent 91,349

66,636

24,713

37.1 %







Heidrick Consulting 80,193

67,605

12,588

18.6 %







Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) 1,073,464

1,003,001

70,463

7.0 %







Reimbursements 10,122

5,473

4,649

84.9 %







Total revenue $ 1,083,586

$ 1,008,474

$ 75,112

7.4 %























































Operating income (loss)





















Executive Search





















Americas2 $ 164,225

$ 142,040

$ 22,185

15.6 %

26.8 %

24.4 % Europe3 19,274

18,424

850

4.6 %

10.9 %

10.8 % Asia Pacific4 18,687

18,167

520

2.9 %

16.6 %

15.5 % Total Executive Search 202,186

178,631

23,555

13.2 %

22.4 %

20.6 % On-Demand Talent5 (3,361)

(9,272)

5,911

NM

(3.7) %

(13.9) % Heidrick Consulting6 (7,155)

(16,162)

9,007

55.7 %

(8.9) %

(23.9) % Total segments 191,670

153,197

38,473

25.1 %

17.9 %

15.3 % Research and Development (20,414)

—

(20,414)

(100.0) %

(1.9) %

— % Global Operations Support7 (58,990)

(54,933)

(4,057)

(7.4) %

(5.5) %

(5.5) % Total operating income $ 112,266

$ 98,264

$ 14,002

(14.2) %

10.5 %

9.8 %





























1 Margin based on revenue before reimbursements (net revenue). 2 Includes restructuring charges of $3.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. 3 Includes restructuring reversals of $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. 4 Includes restructuring reversals of $0.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. 5 Includes a $0.5 million fair value adjustment to decrease the earnout obligation and an $11.4 million fair value adjustment to increase the earnout obligation for the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 6 Includes restructuring charges of $0.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. 7 Includes restructuring reversals of $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 235,717

$ 285,539

$ 1,073,464

$ 1,003,001















Operating income 19,846

16,608

112,266

98,264















Adjustments













Earnout adjustment1 43

11,368

(464)

11,368 Restructuring charges2 —

—

—

3,792 Total adjustments 43

11,368

(464)

15,160















Adjusted operating income $ 19,889

$ 27,976

$ 111,802

$ 113,424















Operating margin 8.4 %

5.8 %

10.5 %

9.8 % Adjusted operating margin 8.4 %

9.8 %

10.4 %

11.3 %





1 The Company recorded a fair value adjustment to increase the On-Demand Talent earnout by $0.1 million and $11.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The Company recorded a fair value adjustment to reduce the On-Demand Talent earnout by $0.5 million and increase the On-Demand Talent earnout by $11.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 2 The Company incurred restructuring charges of $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income and Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income $ 16,044

$ 12,477

$ 79,486

$ 72,572















Adjustments













Earnout adjustment, net of tax1 29

8,282

(320)

8,282 Restructuring charges, net of tax2 —

—

—

2,642 Total adjustments 29

8,282

(320)

10,924















Adjusted net income $ 16,073

$ 20,759

$ 79,166

$ 83,496















Effective tax rate 29.9 %

30.3 %

31.0 %

31.6 % Adjusted effective tax rate 29.9 %

29.0 %

31.0 %

31.1 %















Weighted-average common shares outstanding













Basic 19,861

19,592

19,758

19,515 Diluted 20,499

20,301

20,618

20,296















Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.81

$ 0.64

$ 4.02

$ 3.72 Diluted $ 0.78

$ 0.61

$ 3.86

$ 3.58















Adjusted earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.81

$ 1.06

$ 4.01

$ 4.28 Diluted $ 0.78

$ 1.02

$ 3.84

$ 4.11





1 The Company recorded a fair value adjustment to increase the On-Demand Talent earnout by $0.1 million and $11.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The Company recorded a fair value adjustment to reduce the On-Demand Talent earnout by $0.5 million and increase the On-Demand Talent earnout by $11.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 2 The Company incurred restructuring charges of $3.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)



December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021







Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 355,447

$ 545,225 Marketable securities 266,169

— Accounts receivable, net 126,437

133,750 Prepaid expenses 24,098

21,754 Other current assets 40,722

41,449 Income taxes recoverable 10,946

3,210 Total current assets 823,819

745,388







Non-current assets





Property and equipment, net 30,207

27,085 Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,457

72,320 Assets designated for retirement and pension plans 11,332

12,715 Investments 34,354

36,051 Other non-current assets 25,788

23,377 Goodwill 138,361

138,524 Other intangible assets, net 6,333

9,169 Deferred income taxes 33,987

42,169 Total non-current assets 351,819

361,410







Total assets $ 1,175,638

$ 1,106,798







Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 14,613

$ 20,374 Accrued salaries and benefits 451,161

409,026 Deferred revenue 43,057

51,404 Operating lease liabilities 19,554

19,332 Other current liabilities 56,016

24,554 Income taxes payable 4,076

10,004 Total current liabilities 588,477

534,694







Non-current liabilities





Accrued salaries and benefits 59,467

73,779 Retirement and pension plans 48,456

55,593 Operating lease liabilities 63,299

65,625 Other non-current liabilities 5,293

41,087 Total non-current liabilities 176,515

236,084







Total liabilities 764,992

770,778







Stockholders' equity 410,646

336,020







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,175,638

$ 1,106,798

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021 Cash flows - operating activities







Net income

$ 16,044

$ 12,477 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

2,779

2,984 Deferred income taxes

8,064

(5,995) Stock-based compensation expense

4,998

4,088 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

—

123 Gain on marketable securities

(2,293)

— Loss on disposal of property and equipment

16

8 Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

69,275

48,058 Accounts payable

(2,481)

(3,263) Accrued expenses

65,306

140,772 Restructuring accrual

—

(37) Deferred revenue

(1,324)

6,330 Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

(7,945)

(3,560) Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

(3,955)

(298) Prepaid expenses

3,787

4,948 Other assets and liabilities, net

8,065

(10) Net cash provided by operating activities

160,336

206,625









Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

—

(1,549) Capital expenditures

(2,958)

(2,338) Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(83,727)

(326) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

143

169 Net cash used in investing activities

(86,542)

(4,044)









Cash flows - financing activities







Cash dividends paid

(3,123)

(3,450) Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions

—

(50) Net cash used in financing activities

(3,123)

(3,500)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

9,308

(2,148)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

79,979

196,933 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

275,510

348,326 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 355,489

$ 545,259

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021 Cash flows - operating activities







Net income

$ 79,486

$ 72,572 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

10,603

19,560 Deferred income taxes

7,088

(7,481) Stock-based compensation expense

16,689

12,760 Accretion expense related to earnout payments

820

486 Gain on marketable securities

(2,406)

(1) Loss on disposal of property and equipment

392

135 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:







Accounts receivable

4,522

(36,819) Accounts payable

(5,731)

(332) Accrued expenses

32,892

230,177 Restructuring accrual

—

(5,061) Deferred revenue

(7,237)

12,783 Income taxes recoverable and payable, net

(13,606)

11,377 Retirement and pension plan assets and liabilities

(479)

1,145 Prepaid expenses

(2,850)

(2,776) Other assets and liabilities, net

(895)

(37,124) Net cash provided by operating activities

119,288

271,401









Cash flows - investing activities







Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

—

(33,518) Capital expenditures

(11,134)

(6,240) Purchases of marketable securities and investments

(269,824)

(2,323) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities and investments

1,359

20,822 Net cash used in investing activities

(279,599)

(21,259)









Cash flows - financing activities







Cash dividends paid

(12,466)

(12,377) Payment of employee tax withholdings on equity transactions

(3,219)

(3,140) Net cash used in financing activities

(15,685)

(15,517)









Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(13,774)

(5,855)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(189,770)

228,770 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

545,259

316,489 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 355,489

$ 545,259

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income and Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue before reimbursements (net revenue) $ 235,717

$ 285,539

$ 1,073,464

$ 1,003,001















Net income 16,044

12,477

79,486

72,572 Interest, net (3,673)

(95)

(5,337)

(302) Other, net 627

(1,203)

2,367

(7,463) Provision for income taxes 6,848

5,429

35,750

33,457 Operating income 19,846

16,608

112,266

98,264















Adjustments













Stock-based compensation expense 4,971

4,014

15,775

12,325 Depreciation 1,991

1,839

7,394

7,150 Intangible amortization 788

1,146

3,209

2,898 Earnout accretion —

123

820

486 Earnout fair value adjustments 43

11,368

(464)

11,368 Acquisition contingent consideration 914

575

3,885

1,973 Deferred compensation plan 2,357

1,108

(6,232)

3,057 Restructuring charges —

—

—

3,792 Total adjustments 11,064

20,173

24,387

43,049















Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,910

$ 36,781

$ 136,653

$ 141,313 Adjusted EBITDA margin 13.1 %

12.9 %

12.7 %

14.1 %

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 192,657

$ 22,368

$ 20,692

$ —

$ —

$ 235,717























Operating income (loss)1 49,214

(2,154)

(2,663)

(6,067)

(18,484)

19,846























Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation 2,265

8

229

59

2,410

4,971 Depreciation 1,434

51

132

248

126

1,991 Intangible amortization 58

630

100

—

—

788 Earnout fair value adjustments —

43

—

—

—

43 Acquisition contingent compensation 914

—

—

—

—

914 Deferred compensation plan 2,264

—

61

31

1

2,357 Total adjustments 6,935

732

522

338

2,537

11,064























Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,149

$ (1,422)

$ (2,141)

$ (5,729)

$ (15,947)

$ 30,910 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.1 %

(6.4) %

(10.3) %

(2.4) %

(6.8) %

13.1 %









































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 243,363

$ 23,630

$ 18,546

$ —

$ —

$ 285,539























Operating income (loss)1 52,254

(10,306)

(5,265)

—

(20,075)

16,608























Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation 2,252

—

127

—

1,635

4,014 Depreciation 1,552

—

163

—

124

1,839 Intangible amortization 96

950

100

—

—

1,146 Earnout accretion —

123

—

—

—

123 Earnout fair value adjustments —

11,368

—

—

—

11,368 Acquisition contingent compensation 575

—

—

—

—

575 Deferred compensation plan 1,065

—

32

—

11

1,108 Total adjustments 5,540

12,441

422

—

1,770

20,173























Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,794

$ 2,135

$ (4,843)

$ —

$ (18,305)

$ 36,781 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.7 %

9.0 %

(26.1) %

— %

(6.4) %

12.9 %





1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments or lines of business. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA by Line of Business (Non-GAAP) (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Executive

Search

On Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 901,922

$ 91,349

$ 80,193

$ —

$ —

$ 1,073,464























Operating income (loss)1 202,186

(3,361)

(7,155)

(20,414)

(58,990)

112,266























Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation 5,683

28

967

206

8,891

15,775 Depreciation 5,785

150

478

524

457

7,394 Intangible amortization 290

2,519

400

—

—

3,209 Earnout accretion —

820

—

—

—

820 Earnout fair value adjustments —

(464)

—

—

—

(464) Acquisition contingent compensation 3,885

—

—

—

—

3,885 Deferred compensation plan (5,990)

—

(167)

(75)

—

(6,232) Total adjustments 9,653

3,053

1,678

655

9,348

24,387























Adjusted EBITDA $ 211,839

$ (308)

$ (5,477)

$ (19,759)

$ (49,642)

$ 136,653 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.5 %

(0.3) %

(6.8) %

(1.8) %

(4.6) %

12.7 %









































































Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

Executive

Search

On-Demand

Talent

Heidrick

Consulting

Research &

Development

Global

Operations

Support

Total























Revenue before reimbursements (net

revenue) $ 868,760

$ 66,636

$ 67,605

$ —

$ —

$ 1,003,001























Operating income (loss)1 178,631

(9,272)

(16,162)

—

(54,933)

98,264























Adjustments





















Stock-based compensation 5,285

—

638

—

6,402

12,325 Depreciation 6,044

—

645

—

461

7,150 Intangible amortization 488

2,010

400

—

—

2,898 Earnout accretion —

486

—

—

—

486 Earnout fair value adjustments —

11,368

—

—

—

11,368 Acquisition contingent compensation 1,973

—

—

—

—

1,973 Deferred compensation plan 2,951

—

77

—

29

3,057 Restructuring charges 3,661

—

355

—

(224)

3,792 Total adjustments 20,402

13,864

2,115

—

6,668

43,049























Adjusted EBITDA $ 199,033

$ 4,592

$ (14,047)

$ —

$ (48,265)

$ 141,313 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.9 %

6.9 %

(20.8) %

— %

(4.8) %

14.1 %





1 The Company does not allocate interest income or expense, other income or expense, and the provision for income taxes to the Company's reportable operating segments or lines of business. As such, the Company has concluded that operating income (loss) represents the most directly comparable measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP for the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in this presentation.

