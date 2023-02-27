NOVI, Mich., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic vehicle systems, KLLM Transport Services, one of the largest temperature-controlled truckload carriers in the United States, and Frozen Food Express (FFE) Transportation Services, the largest temperature-controlled Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) carrier in the United States, together comprising more than 3,500 power units, today announced its intention to make Stoneridge's MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System (CMS) part of its equipment specification for all of its new vehicles with an expectation to achieve 1,000 installations in 2023.

Stoneridge, KLLM Transport Services and Frozen Food Express Announce Adoption of Stoneridge’s MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System. (PRNewswire)

"MirrorEye represents a tremendous step forward in terms of technical sophistication for the KLLM/FFE fleets. Throughout the validation period, our drivers have told us that the reduction of blind spots, better night vision and visibility in inclement weather situations, along with the ability to see the end of the trailer consistently through turns, have made operations less stressful and, most importantly, safer," said Wilson Risinger, vice president, safety, KLLM/FFE. "We are also pleased to demonstrate our commitment to safety, while reducing the carbon emissions associated with transporting our customer's goods. We look forward to incorporating MirrorEye on all new truck builds and retrofitting a significant number of our existing trucks with the technology in the near-term."

MirrorEye is the first camera monitor system to receive an exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) allowing MirrorEye-equipped trucks to operate on the road without mirrors, improving visibility and aerodynamic efficiency. MirrorEye replaces a truck's mirrors with external digital cameras encased in roof-mounted folding wings and high-resolution displays mounted on the A-pillars inside the cab. Key features include heated lenses, active color night-vision, automated "panning" to keep the trailer wheels in view, enlarged "zoom" views and infrared "spotlight" for improved docking visibility, and optional video recording.

"Our goal at Stoneridge is to improve safety for everyone on the road, and KLLM/FFE's decision to specify MirrorEye equipment across its fleets is a demonstration of the tremendous value proposition that MirrorEye brings to the market," said Jim Zizelman, president and CEO, Stoneridge, Inc. "We look forward to working with KLLM/FFE on continued improvements in safety, efficiency, and driver satisfaction."

To learn more about the safety and fleet benefits of Stoneridge MirrorEye, or to inquire about bringing those benefits to your fleet, visit Stoneridge.com/MirrorEye.

About Stoneridge, Inc.

Stoneridge, Inc., headquartered in Novi, Michigan, is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems principally for the automotive, commercial vehicle, motorcycle, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. Additional information about Stoneridge can be found at Stoneridge.com.

About KLLM Transport Services

KLLM Transportation Services (KLLM) is one of the largest and most prestigious truckload, temperature-controlled carriers in North America with services also into Mexico. Headquartered in Jackson, Miss., KLLM offers a range of transportation solutions including Over-the-Road (OTR), Regional, Dedicated, Intermodal, Expedited Teams, and Logistics. KLLM delivers unrivaled service to some of North America's largest brands each day and has done so for 61 years since its founding in 1962. You can learn more about KLLM by visiting www.KLLM.com

About FFE Transportation Services

FFE Transportation Services, Inc (FFE) is the largest and most prestigious less-than-truckload, temperature-controlled carriers in North America. Headquartered in Lancaster, Texas, FFE offers a range of transportation solutions including Mutli-Temp (frozen & cooler) Local, Regional, Over-the-Road (OTR), Dedicated transportation and cold storage warehousing across 18 strategically placed service centers nationwide. FFE delivers unsurpassed service to some of North America's largest brands each day and has done so for 80 years since its founding in 1943. You can learn more about FFE by visiting www.ffeinc.com.

Stoneridge, Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stoneridge Inc.