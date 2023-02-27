Teqball USA Host Second US Tournament of the 2023 Season in Los Angeles, California

USA Doubles Team, Carolyn Greco and Margi Osmundson, Take Home Gold, their 2nd Finals Victory of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teqball USA, the fastest growing global soccer-based sport, which is perfectly suitable for professional soccer players as well as amateur enthusiasts whose ambition is to develop their skills, this weekend hosted the second Los Angeles tournament of the 2023 season in Venice Beach, Ca..

The tournament kicked off on Friday, Feb 24th where 56 teams (15 countries represented in including USA, Columbia, Armenia, Hungary, Serbia, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Argentina, Italy, Portugal, France, Uruguay, Mexico and Peru) competed for the top spots in Women's Doubles (WD), Men's Doubles (MD), and Mixed Doubles (MD). After 2 days of group stage games, the home team Greco (BellaTeq founder, ranked 3rd In the world in WD) and Osmundson (BellaTeq founder, ranked 4th In the world in WD) took on the away team, Amelie Julian (France, ranked 23rd In the world in WD) and Gabriella Kota (HUN, ranked 11th In the world in WD). Greco and Osmundson held onto their undefeated title taking home the top prize. The lethal combination of Osmundson's incredible defense and Greco's acrobatic smashes, led to two back-to-back sets in which the duo played proficient and mistake-free Teqball.

The 2023 USA Teqball Tour consists of 12 stops in key cities across the United States. All tournaments are played to establish global player rankings with a prize purse of $30,000 as the top prize. This season, the tournament schedule and all 2023 selected tournament locations are specifically chosen to ensure the sport creates an amazing Teqball experience for both the TV audience, the athletes, and for fans.

This Los Angeles tournament also kicked off the first ever Teqfest, an event specifically designed to draw the entire family to try and play the various Teqsports available with the experts onsite, as well as have the chance to win a variety of prizes. Participants had the opportunity to watch the finals live and get a deeper experience with the Teq table, a multi-functional sports equipment that offers five additional sports besides teqball, namely teqvoly, table pickleball, teqis, teqpong, and qatch. This new offering will now be available as an event offering to all cities hosting tournaments this season.

"This weekend drew record numbers as we launched our first ever Teqfest experience to complement the second stop of our Teqball Tour in Venice Beach," said Ajay Nwosu, President of the US National Teqball Federation and CEO of Teqball USA. "After a very successful 2022 season, where we saw tremendous growth of the Teqball community nationally with mass adoption of fans following the sport and player participation numbers increased."

The Women's final was followed by The Mixed Doubles Finals and the The Men's doubles final - both matchups were won by top ranked international teams.

Mixed doubles winners: Csaba Banyik and Amelie Julian

Men's doubles winners: Csaba Banyik and Balazs Katz

About Teqball

Teqball, the popular soccer like sport with a presence globally in 150+ countries and with Teqball tables across all 50 states -- has found huge popularity across the United States and among professional and celebrity fans including Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Mauro Icardi, Eden Hazard, Justin Bieber, and Adam Levine.

The soccer-based sport is played on a specially curved table (the Teq table), and is attracting a new generation of athletes and amateur enthusiasts (teqers). Teqball USA is committed to building a community by using the power of sports to build cultural relevance and creating a movement that brings joy to people's lives daily. Teqball currently has ambitions at becoming an Olympic Sport by LA28.

