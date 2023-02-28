Chichester Park Hotel Checks in to the Cloud with Infor

UK hotel deploys Infor hospitality management solutions to integrate and

streamline operations

LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Chichester Park Hotel has deployed Infor Hospitality Management Solution (HMS) and Infor Sales & Catering (SCS), a fully integrated, event management software solution. The new cloud systems have streamlined and amalgamated key processes, laying the foundations for continued business growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

The 86-room hotel in the heart of historic Chichester, England, was looking for a new solution to replace its incumbent system that was unable to keep pace with the demands of the growing business. Following a thorough assessment of the market and a six-way competitive pitch, Chichester Park Hotel chose the two solutions from Infor.

In particular, Chichester Park liked the ease-of-use of the solutions and their ability to not only integrate seamlessly with each other, but with other solutions and technologies, too. Infor HMS and SCS are already delivering benefits for the business, securing valuable efficiency savings and providing more insightful and accessible data than with the previous solutions. Infor SCS is helping to facilitate a frictionless guest experience, automating the entire booking process with an intuitive workflow at every stage of the customer journey. System integration furnishes the team with comprehensive business visibility at any moment in time.

"Put simply, the systems work for us," comments Kam Sanmukhani, Chichester Park operations manager. "The seamless integration of our core business processes has led to a more streamlined and efficient experience for both staff and guests. For example, when it comes to advanced deposit postings, we can now automatically charge cards in a couple of clicks, a process that used to take 90 minutes to do manually. The reporting functionality is excellent, too, enabling us to filter the data in a multitude of ways to reveal valuable business insights."

"Infor SCS gives us the ability to automate the entire booking process, from initial enquiry through to the final invoice. In combination with the functionality of Infor HMS, Infor SCS puts the scalable foundations in place to ensure sustainable and profitable business growth, helping us to deliver exceptional customer service whilst maximising revenues," Sanmukhani added.

"Infor HMS and SCS are built to meet the exacting demands of the hotel industry," comments Paul Griffiths, Infor hospitality business development manager for UK and Ireland. "As the team at Chichester Park has recognised, our flexible and scalable solutions deliver quantifiable business benefits, automating core processes to deliver that all-important quality experience for guests and staff alike. The efficiencies and valuable insights that our solutions deliver make them the ideal choice for hotel businesses keen to pursue ambitious growth strategies, boosting customer satisfaction as well as profitability."

Learn more about Infor HMS: https://www.infor.com/resources/infor-hms

Learn more about Infor Sales & Catering: https://www.infor.com/products/sales-catering

About Chichester Park Hotel

Chichester Park Hotel is the ideal place to stay for visiting the historic city of Chichester, England, as well as offering the perfect wedding venue and conference facilities. With 86 bedrooms, the hotel boasts a fine bar, restaurant and leisure facilities, including an indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room and spa bath.

Visit www.chichesterparkhotel.com/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact

Richard Moore

Infor PR Manager, EMEA

+447976111243

Richard.Moore@infor.com

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor