HONOR Magic5 Pro Tops DXOMARK Camera and Display Rankings

Packed with industry-leading features and upgrades, the all-new HONOR Magic5 Pro sets new standards for smartphone camera and display performance

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of the all-new flagship HONOR Magic5 Series at Mobile World Congress 2023, the HONOR Magic5 Pro has taken the first place in both camera and display of DXOMARK smartphone global rankings, further signifying the brand's commitment to developing best-in-class smartphones.

"We are delighted our latest flagship has achieved the #1 position for smartphone camera and display rankings by independent researchers at DXOMARK, attesting to the strength and capabilities of our R&D team," said George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. "This achievement is only just the beginning for us as we look forward to making even more fantastic breakthroughs in smartphone camera and display technology."

An Unrivaled Camera System Takes 1st Place in DXOMARK

The HONOR Magic5 Pro was put through DXOMARK's rigorous smartphone camera test which measures performance across a number of key categories including Photo, Bokeh, Zoom, Video and Preview. With a top score 152, the HONOR Magic5 Pro takes the first place the DXOMARK global camera rankings.

"The HONOR Magic5 Pro is the new leader in our ranking. It also takes the No. 1 spot in the photo ranking, thanks to outstanding photo results across all light levels," mentioned DXOMARK in its review. "The Magic5 Pro shone particularly in our Friend and Family use case, using fast shutter speeds to freeze subjects in motion while capturing excellent detail and keeping noise levels low."

Packing a 50MP Wide Camera, a 50MP Ultra Wide Camera, and a 50MP Periscope Telephoto Camera, the HONOR Magic 5 Pro delivers images with greater sharpness, better exposure, and richer dynamic range. In addition to its overall excellent performance, the HONOR Magic5 Pro has also gained the top score from DXOMARK in terms of specific use cases and condition of Outdoor, Indoor, Lowlight, Friends and Family, making it a perfect choice for a variety of shooting scenarios.

HONOR Magic5 Pro – Very good subject isolation in bokeh mode (PRNewswire)

It's also notable that following DXOMARK's camera tests, the HONOR Magic5 Pro provided a noticeably improved zooming experience, from ultra-wide to long range tele, making it one of the best devices for zooming in the market. The camera of the HONOR Magic5 Pro provided very good results at the ultra-wide's native focal length and when slightly zooming in. The Image quality was great in all light conditions, especially in bright light and indoors. In the medium range tele focal length, by comparing with Samsung, the HONOR Magic5 Pro presents fine details and low noise, while Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra loses more details in the picture performance.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro also performed well across video tests, with DXOMARK confirming the device is the best Android smartphone so far for video and the best device in SDR video format. Enjoying significant video upgrades compared to its predecessor, the HONOR Magic5 Pro boasts IMAX Enhanced Movie Master, empowering users to shoot and edit stunning cinematic-level footage.

A Premium Display Debuts at Top of DXOMARK Rankings

The HONOR Magic5 Pro was put through DXOMARK's rigorous smartphone display test which measures performance across six areas: Readability, Color, Video, Motion, Touch and Artifacts. Scoring an impressive 151 scores for its exceptional display technology, the device took the 1st position on DXOMARK's Smartphone Display Rankings.

"With a score of 151, the HONOR Magic5 Pro display has found its way to the top of the DXOMARK ranking thanks to its well-rounded and consistent performance in all the key attributes." said DXOMARK in its review.

The DXOMARK test indicates, the HONOR Magic5 Pro provided very good readability, with tuning that made it comfortable to see in all tested lighting conditions. Even in outdoor use scenarios, equipped with a Novel Display Luminance Enhancement Technology, the HONOR Magic5 Pro also delivers peak HDR brightness of 1800 nits for clear visuals under bright sunlight.

With the Dual-Luminance Calibration for typical 120nits indoor brightness and 800nits outdoor brightness, the HONOR Magic5 Pro provides the industry-leading display color accuracy. DXOMARK's test shows that, the HONOR Magic5 Pro's color rendering was mostly natural and faithful, whether under objective or perceptual evaluation, and the HONOR Magic5 Pro outperforms the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in this attribute[1].

The significant achievements of the HONOR Magic5 Pro's Display and Camera performance in DXOMARK's independent tests mark a new milestone for HONOR.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available starting from Q2, 2022, with the starting price of €1199 for the 12G+512GB model. Availability in each market will be announced in due course.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enables people to become a better version of themselves.

