WideOpenWest, Inc. to Participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE:WOW), a leading broadband provider in the United States, today announced that John Rego, WOW!'s CFO will be participating in Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

WOW! (PRNewswire)

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at ir.wowway.com

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last five consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.