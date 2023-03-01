AIMM HOSTS FIRST-EVER DIVERSE OWNED AND TARGETED MEDIA GROWTHFRONTS TO INCREASE VISIBILITY, ACCESS AND EQUITY

Landmark industry event convenes top national brands, media companies, buyers and the advertising industry to celebrate, highlight, engage and transact with historically underrepresented media entities

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM), today announces its Diverse Owned and Targeted Media GrowthFronts , an inaugural industry media upfront event hosted at DotDash Meredith headquarters in New York City. The event brings together diverse owned and targeted media entities with buyers and advertisers, increasing visibility and access for media entities including Black, Hispanic, Asian, Indigenous, and LGBTQ+ who own video, digital, print, audio and/or content integration platforms.

A preliminary benchmark by AIMM in partnership with Media Framework and Standard Media Index reveals that 1.2% of the media dollars held by the largest media holding companies currently go towards diverse owned and diverse targeted media entities across the following segments: Black, Hispanic, Asian, Indigenous, People with Disabilities, and LGBTQ+. A groundbreaking event, GrowthFronts will increase visibility and access for diverse owned and diverse targeted media entities, providing a stage where they can engage and transact with leading national brands, media buyers and advertisers. AIMM's goal is to increase investment into diverse owned and targeted media to a minimum of 4% by its 2025 GrowthFronts.

"This event promises to change the industry's expectations, closing the gap between intent and action and ultimately, making the industry stronger by providing more investment and equity," says Bob Liodice, CEO, ANA. "We are grateful for the support from our incredible members and sponsors whose passion enabled this momentous event to happen."

GrowthFronts panel discussions will be hosted by John Leguizamo, actor and partner, NGLmitu and Richard Lui, MSNBC anchor and bestselling author. The event schedule is centered around networking sessions and one-on-one meetings for dozens of advertisers and 40 diverse owned and targeted media entities. These one-on-one introductory meetings are designed to be equitable for all media entities and ensure each advertiser meets with several diverse owned and targeted media entities, including one from each segment. More than 550 individual meetings have been scheduled during GrowthFronts so that all 40 diverse owned and targeted entities can present, transact and connect. The event also includes panel discussions from CMOs and industry leaders and performances by celebrated drag artists Lagoona Bloo, Castrata and Peachez.

Sponsors and AIMM members including P&G, Publicis, Target, Verizon, DotDash Meredith, Anheuser-Busch, Omnicom Media Group, AARP and Nielsen are enabling this event to take place thanks to their generous support.

"We are thrilled to spotlight forty diverse owned and diverse targeted media entities today," says Gilbert Davila, Co-Founder, AIMM. "This revolutionary event allows us to achieve business growth and equity in the marketplace, and together, we can begin to take steps to prioritize increased investment levels in diverse owned and diverse targeted media entities with advertisers who have the potential to connect with critical audiences."

By providing industry-wide access to the event, AIMM's core objective is to achieve long-term equity and increase investment in diverse owned and targeted media. The increase in dollars should also be evidenced in targeted/endemic platforms where about 14% of linear TV and radio ad dollars are spent to reach ALL diverse segments through those platforms, according to a Santiago Solutions Group and DMI-Consulting analysis of Nielsen Ad Intel data for AIMM.

"As one of the largest minority-owned media companies targeting a culturally diverse audience, Fuse Media's purpose has always been to create a multi-platform ecosystem where everyone can see themselves represented. We thank the ANA and AIMM for supporting our mission, and for creating opportunities, like the GrowthFronts, to help increase visibility and access for media companies like ours," said Miguel Roggero, Chairman and CEO of Fuse Media.

About the Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM)

Founded in 2016, ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) is the leading voice in multicultural and inclusive marketing and DEIB, powered by a collective of 200+ industry leaders from across the ecosystem, advancing actionable change to drive business growth and equity for all in today's diverse marketplace. For more information, visit: www.anaaimm.net.

