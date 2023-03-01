Sourcepass Joins Bridgepointe Technology's Supplier Network for Providing IT and Cyber Security Services

With this partnership, the Sourcepass suite of IT services will be available to Bridgepointe's IT Strategists and extensive partner ecosystem.

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcepass, an innovative IT Services (MSP) and Cyber Security Provider, joins the supplier network of Bridgepointe Technologies, a technology advisory firm. Together we will provide our joint clients with a broad suite of technology products and services to best meet their business outcomes.

Sourcepass engages in digitizing the way small and mid-sized businesses access innovative IT solutions by making strategic acquisitions in the IT Managed Services space. Sourcepass is committed to eliminating the challenges that SMBs face worldwide, allowing them to focus on their core business. (PRNewswire)

Bridgepointe enables companies to make quicker, more informed tech investments, saving time and money by accelerating the IT procurement process. By adding Sourcepass to their existing portfolio of 150+ technology companies, their 12,000+ clients can potentially gain access to the broad portfolio of Sourcepass services.

Sourcepass is transforming the way companies buy, manage, and use IT services. Through their proprietary Quest portal, clients receive on-demand support, reporting, and self-service for their IT environment to drive business decisions from their IT investment. This translates directly to customer experience and retention which align with the core values for Bridgepointe's expansive supplier network.

"Bridgepointe and Sourcepass share many common values like our focus on building long-term, lasting relationships, which translates to a customer-obsessed culture. We couldn't be prouder of this partnership," said Chuck Canton, Founder and CEO of Sourcepass.

"We're excited to add Sourcepass to our supplier portfolio," said Mike Pereira, VP of Engineering, Bridgepointe Technologies. "It's a noisy market but Sourcepass offers a differentiated customer experience and an extensive portfolio of Managed IT and Managed Cyber Security Solutions. What sets them apart from other suppliers is that they're a one-stop shop offering both cyber and physical security. We look forward to working with them to help clients with physical IT assets as well as application and web development."

About Bridgepointe Technologies

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results. Supported by in-house, best-in-class Solution Architects and IT Strategists, the firm has developed a proven process to quickly drive time to value with tech investments. For more information about Bridgepointe please visit www.bridgepointetechnologies.com.

About Sourcepass

Sourcepass is positively disrupting the way businesses consume IT, putting you in control of your digital universe so you have the power to transform your business. For more information on how Sourcepass is revolutionizing the IT space through M&A and innovative client service delivery, please visit www.sourcepass.com.

