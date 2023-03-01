Advertise
Thomson Reuters to Present at Scotiabank TMT Conference

Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago

TORONTO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer of Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI), will present at the Scotiabank TMT Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:40 am EST. The presentation may include forward-looking information.

Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)
Thomson Reuters logo. (PRNewsFoto/Thomson Reuters)(PRNewswire)

Following the presentation, a replay will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of TR.com.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS




MEDIA

Andrew Green

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

+1 332 219 1511

andrew.green@tr.com

INVESTORS

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

+1 646 540 3249

gary.bisbee@tr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-to-present-at-scotiabank-tmt-conference-301758595.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

