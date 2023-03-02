SUBARU UNITES OVER 47,000 SHELTER PETS WITH LOVING HOMES DURING 2022 SUBARU LOVES PETS® MONTH

Automaker and Retailers Also Donated More Than $1.6 Million to Local Shelter Partners

CAMDEN, N.J., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that in partnership with Subaru retailers and local shelters across the country, the automaker helped more than 47,000 shelter pets find loving homes in October 2022. In addition, Subaru retailers donated more than $1.6 million to local shelter partners, helping to support their care for animals throughout the country.

Subaru of America, Inc., in partnership with Subaru retailers and local shelters across the country, helped more than 47,000 shelter pets find loving homes during the Subaru Loves Pets campaign in October 2022. In addition, Subaru retailers donated more than $1.6 million to local shelter partners, helping to support their care for animals throughout the country. (PRNewswire)

"We know that adopting a pet into your family is a big decision, and we're humbled by the thousands of people who chose to welcome a shelter pet into their homes via our Subaru Loves Pets adoption events," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "We want to thank our retailers and shelter partners for their support in achieving an incredible adoption milestone and for "making the day" of thousands of dogs, cats, and other adoptable pets."

During the October 2022 Subaru Loves Pets campaign, more than 600 retailers throughout the country hosted adoption events at their retail locations in partnership with local animal shelters. Since the inception of the adoption campaign in 2019, Subaru has supported the adoption of 106,000 shelter pets.

Subaru also celebrated its 4th annual National Make A Dog's Day on October 22nd, encouraging all dog lovers to do something special for their dog and inviting the nation to consider adopting an Underdog - the older, physically-challenged and "different" dogs that are often the last to be adopted.

Subaru has impacted over 405,000 animals and donated over $44 million to national and local organizations. For more information about Subaru Loves Pets, please visit www.subaru.com/pets and follow #SubaruLovesPets on social media.

