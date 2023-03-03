COMMON SENSE AMERICA CALLS ON CONGRESS TO EXPAND INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE CENTER FOR BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY, EARTH JUSTICE, AND OTHERS FOR THEIR POTENTIAL USE BY FOREIGN NATIONS TO INFLUENCE DOMESTIC ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY

COMMON SENSE AMERICA CALLS ON CONGRESS TO EXPAND INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE CENTER FOR BIOLOGICAL DIVERSITY, EARTH JUSTICE, AND OTHERS FOR THEIR POTENTIAL USE BY FOREIGN NATIONS TO INFLUENCE DOMESTIC ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Common Sense America has called on the House Committee on Natural Resources to renew and expand its investigations into foreign funding of American nonprofit environmental groups. In 2018 Congress began investigating foreign nations, including China and Russia, for their influence over domestic non-profits, Center for Biological Diversity, EarthJustice, and others.

Common Sense America Logo (PRNewswire)

Common Sense America calls on Congress to renew investigations into foreign funding of US environmental groups.

"China has had a tremendous amount of success infiltrating our nation in ways we have never even expected - buying up critical farmland, owning some of our most popular social media apps, and most recently spying on Americans using seemingly innocuous balloons," says Steve Crim, founder of Common Sense America. "Now we learn from a recent Bloomberg article that China could have even more influence over our food supply than ever anticipated."

In light of these developments, renewing and expanding the Committee on Natural Resources investigation is a prudent action to fully understand China's influence in the environmental lobby and our food supply.

To learn more on how Common Sense America is bringing a common sense approach to our government on our website .

Download Common Sense America's letter to Congress here: Read our Letter to Congress

Common Sense America is a 501c4 grassroots organization committed to bringing a common sense approach to our government. Our mission is to highlight failed extremism on both ends of the political spectrum and hold our leaders accountable to the overwhelming majority of Americans who do not feel represented by the extremist policies being forced upon them.

As an organization, we advocate for a common sense approach to policies and solutions. We support efforts that will strengthen the economy, promote energy diversification and innovation and drive mainstream solutions that make our communities safer.

Media Contact:

Steven Crim

steve@acommonsenseamerica.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE A Common Sense America