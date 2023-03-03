Life Time Brings Luxury Athletic Country Club Experience to Scottsdale Fashion Square with March 3 Opening

Seventh Arizona location further elevates Macerich's redevelopment with 50,000- square-foot health and wellness retreat featuring rooftop beach club, high-touch fitness offerings, events and amenities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, debuts Life Time Scottsdale Fashion Square, a one-of-a-kind, 50,000-square-foot athletic country club, located at 4724 N. Goldwater Boulevard. The opening marks the latest – and most unique – addition to Macerich's Scottsdale Fashion Square's luxury redevelopment with its members-only health and wellness offerings.

This new destination caters to those seeking a more exclusive and luxurious experience.

Spanning four levels, topped by its 7,500-square-foot rooftop beach club with a lap pool, bistro and lounge all overlooking glorious mountain views, Life Time members will have firsthand access to a multitude of exclusive amenities that have come to symbolize the Company's commitment to happy and healthy lifestyles.

"We're thrilled to once again work with the Macerich team as we bring Life Time to the extraordinary Scottsdale Fashion Square development. Their commitment to creating elevated experiences for customers aligns well with our vision and continued growth," said Jeff Zwiefel, President and Chief Operating Officer at Life Time. "This new destination will be our most unique in the market as we cater to those seeking a more exclusive and luxurious way to infuse wellness into their routines."

Noted highlights of the new destination include:

Unlimited access to Life Time's Signature Group Training Classes: GTX and Ultra Fit for qualified members. Each of these classes offers progressive programming, a supportive community and guidance from expert coaches.

A select team of dynamic personal trainers to lead members through highly personalized sessions across the spacious, state-of-the-art workout floor featuring top-of-the-line cardiovascular and strength training equipment.

Five dedicated studios with the area's most sought-after instructors teaching classes in barre, cycle, group fitness, Pilates and yoga.

LifeCafe featuring a menu with shakes, smoothies and grab and go items.

LifeSpa offering esthetician services and massage.

Two outdoor terraces overlooking the beach club for yoga classes, workshops, and special events.

Luxury dressing rooms and rejuvenation area with a whirlpool, cold plunge, sauna, steam room and body care products.

"We are very pleased to welcome Life Time to Scottsdale Fashion Square, which is a terrific home for this high-end fitness and lifestyle brand," said Tom O'Hern, Chief Executive Officer, Macerich. "Upscale fitness destinations are a great, complementary use for our regional town centers, including Scottsdale Fashion Square and Biltmore Fashion Park, where a thriving Life Time is already delivering positive experiences for guests. As we continue to re-imagine our top properties in markets across the country, adding more experience-focused uses to the mix also benefits retailers by bringing more people to our high-quality Regional Town Centers all day long. We also look forward to welcoming Life Time later this year at Broadway Plaza, our outstanding, open-air town center in San Francisco's East Bay."

Life Time entered the Arizona market in April 2003 with the opening of Life Time Tempe. Today, the company operates seven locations and employs 1,550 team members at: Scottsdale Fashion Square: Life Time Biltmore (2580 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix), Life Time Gilbert (381 East Warner Road, Gilbert), Life Time Happy Valley-Peoria (24700 North 67th Avenue, Peoria), Life Time North Scottsdale (6850 East Chauncey Lane, Phoenix), Life Time Palm Valley (14540 West McDowell Road, Goodyear) and Life Time Tempe (1616 West Ruby Drive, Tempe).

For more information on membership, features and amenities, a waitlist is available to join at Life Time Scottsdale Fashion Square, or call 480-791-0635. Life Time Scottdale Fashion Square will be open Monday through Friday from 4:00am to 11:00pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 5:00am – 9:00pm. Follow Life Time on social media at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers, many of which contain mixed uses. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 GRESB ranking for the North American retail sector for eight years (2015-2022). For more information, please visit www.Macerich.com.

Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.

