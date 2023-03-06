1606 Corp. (OTC | CBDW) Completes Purchase of 51% of CBD Supplier, Brio Nutrition

PHOENIX, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1606 Corp (OTC: CBDW), an acquisition-based CBD company, announces the acquisition of Brio Nutrition is complete, adding more than 45 products to the 1606 lineup.

1606 Corp (OTC: CBDW) has purchased 51% of Brio Nutrition ( https://brionutrition.com /), a profitable CBD development and distribution company. Brio Nutrition's revenue was roughly $760,000 in 2021 and should grow substantially now that the partnership is complete.

1606 Corp will have access to all Brio customer data and distribution channels for cross-marketing the 1606 line of products. "The reason that this partnership makes sense for Brio is because of the experience of 1606 management. We feel this will guide Brio as we expand our customer base in 2023." Said Brio Nutrion CEO Shannon Shell.

1606 is already working with Shannon shell, the CEO of Brio Nutrition to integrate marketing, distribution, and customer services to provide customers with a wide array of options and availability for a growing customer base.

The partnership with Brio amplifies the 1606 philosophy of Wellness through CBD by adding new product categories and usage options such as gummies, topicals, CBD for pets products as well as a variety of options for people who use CBD for stress, anxiety, and sleep issues, nicotine replacement, and PTSD.

"As stated before, the CBD industry is growing, albeit very fragmented. Brio Nutrition is the first of many acquisitions forecasted to close in 2023. The Brio products we are adding to the 1606 lineup can take advantage of the distribution channels already established. We intend on utilizing the Brio distribution network to introduce Truz Original and CBD Singlz. It's a win-win" Said Greg Lambrecht CEO and Chairman of 1606 Corp.

About Brio Nutrition;

Brio Nutrition is a premium CBD product developer, supplier, and wellness company focused on providing the highest quality hemp derivatives and formulations for people and pets. Brio Nutrition develops and supplies CBD gummies, topicals, capsules, topicals, and oils to assist.in treating pain, anxiety, sleep performance, and depression for all those in need. The products developed and distributed by Brio provide holistic solutions designed to ensure a higher quality of life for all living beings. Learn more by visiting Brio Nutrition .

About 1606 Corp;

1606 Corp (OTC | CBDW) is an acquisition-based CBD distribution company with over 45 individual retail products. 1606 Corp is aggressively acquiring established CBD companies to capture sufficient revenue to list on the NASDAQ stock exchange within the next 24 months.

Industry Information;

Rates of cannabidiol (CBD) usage in the United States is projected to surge in 2023, according to Stirling CBD . With recent studies suggesting as high as a 10% year-over-year (YoY) increase in usage, Stirling CBD predicts that 2023 will be a pivotal year for the industry as the widespread adoption of CBD-infused products is set to take place across the health and wellness, beauty, and food and beverage industries. Data from 2022 provides insight into the widespread nature of CBD-infused products. The Center for Advancing Health (CFAH) reported that 26% of Americans used CBD in 2022, and according to ClevelandClinic.org , 42% of people who take CBD use it for sleep-related reasons. It is also often marketed toward individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, quitting smoking, fitness recovery, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of 1606 Corp (the "Company"), its directors, or its officers concerning, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

Company Websites;

www.1606hemp.com

www.CBD.Inc

www.brionutrition.com

View original content:

SOURCE 1606 Corp